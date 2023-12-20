Global Soil Treatment Market Industry Forecast 2023-2028 - Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028 with Lucrative Advancements in Organic Amendments and Biological Treatment Technologies

DUBLIN , Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Soil Treatment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global soil treatment market size reached US$ 40.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2022-2028.

Rapid urbanization, along with the growing population globally, has resulted in decreasing arable land and increasing food shortages. This, coupled with the escalating demand for high-quality food grains, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of soil treatment solutions worldwide.

Additionally, rising health consciousness among individuals on account of the surging cases of chronic diseases is propelling the demand for organic food across the globe. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market. Soil treatment solutions improve the nutrient, physical and biological content of soil by balancing its pH, restoring microbial activity, and increasing moisture retention.

Furthermore, leading companies are considerably investing in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate existing solutions and introduce sustainable techniques for increasing market penetration. Besides this, they are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to expand their current market share. The burgeoning bio-agrochemical sector and constant support from governing authorities of various countries to improve crop production are anticipated to impel the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation

This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soil treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, technology and end user.

Breakup by Type:

  • Organic Amendments
  • pH Adjusters
  • Soil Protection

Breakup by Technology:

  • Biological Treatment
  • Thermal Treatment
  • Physiochemical Treatment

Breakup by End User:

  • Agricultural
  • Construction

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AMVAC Chemical Corporation (American Vanguard Corporation), Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Corteva Inc., Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A., Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Syngenta Group (China National Chemical Corporation), Tata Chemicals Ltd. and UPL Limited.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

1. What was the size of the global soil treatment market in 2022?
2. What is the expected growth rate of the global soil treatment market during 2023-2028?
3. What are the key factors driving the global soil treatment market?
4. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global soil treatment market?
5. What is the breakup of the global soil treatment market based on the type?
6. What is the breakup of the global soil treatment market based on the technology?
7. What is the breakup of the global soil treatment market based on the end-user?
8. What are the key regions in the global soil treatment market?
9. Who are the key players/companies in the global soil treatment market?


Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Soil Treatment Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Organic Amendments
6.2 pH Adjusters
6.3 Soil Protection

7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 Biological Treatment
7.2 Thermal Treatment
7.3 Physiochemical Treatment

8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 Agricultural
8.2 Construction
8.3 Others

9 Market Breakup by Region
9.1 North America
9.1.1 United States
9.1.2 Canada
9.2 Asia-Pacific
9.2.1 China
9.2.2 Japan
9.2.3 India
9.2.4 South Korea
9.2.5 Australia
9.2.6 Indonesia
9.2.7 Others
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 France
9.3.3 United Kingdom
9.3.4 Italy
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Russia
9.3.7 Others
9.4 Latin America
9.4.1 Brazil
9.4.2 Mexico
9.4.3 Others
9.5 Middle East and Africa

10 SWOT Analysis

11 Value Chain Analysis

12 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13 Price Analysis

14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players

  • AMVAC Chemical
  • Arkema
  • BASF
  • Bayer
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
  • Corteva
  • Novozymes
  • Solvay
  • Swaroop Agrochemical Industries
  • Syngenta Group
  • Tata Chemicals.
  • UPL

