Global Soil Treatment Market Industry Forecast 2023-2028 - Market Forecasted to Reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028 with Lucrative Advancements in Organic Amendments and Biological Treatment Technologies

The global soil treatment market size reached US$ 40.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2022-2028.

The global soil treatment market size reached US$ 40.7 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach US$ 57.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.81% during 2022-2028.



Rapid urbanization, along with the growing population globally, has resulted in decreasing arable land and increasing food shortages. This, coupled with the escalating demand for high-quality food grains, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the sales of soil treatment solutions worldwide.

Additionally, rising health consciousness among individuals on account of the surging cases of chronic diseases is propelling the demand for organic food across the globe. This, in turn, is strengthening the growth of the market. Soil treatment solutions improve the nutrient, physical and biological content of soil by balancing its pH, restoring microbial activity, and increasing moisture retention.

Furthermore, leading companies are considerably investing in research and development (R&D) activities to innovate existing solutions and introduce sustainable techniques for increasing market penetration. Besides this, they are adopting strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), to expand their current market share. The burgeoning bio-agrochemical sector and constant support from governing authorities of various countries to improve crop production are anticipated to impel the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global soil treatment market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on type, technology and end user.



Breakup by Type:

Organic Amendments

pH Adjusters

Soil Protection

Breakup by Technology:

Biological Treatment

Thermal Treatment

Physiochemical Treatment

Breakup by End User:

Agricultural

Construction

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being AMVAC Chemical Corporation (American Vanguard Corporation), Arkema S.A., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Corteva Inc., Novozymes A/S, Solvay S.A., Swaroop Agrochemical Industries, Syngenta Group (China National Chemical Corporation), Tata Chemicals Ltd. and UPL Limited.



