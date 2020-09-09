Global Solar Cable Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Cable estimated at US$909.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 12.9% over the period 2020-2027. Copper, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 13.7% CAGR and reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Aluminum Alloy segment is readjusted to a revised 11% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $245.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.9% CAGR



The Solar Cable market in the U.S. is estimated at US$245.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$474.3 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 479-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Allied Wire & Cable, Inc.

Atkore International

General Cable Corporation

Havells India Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Lapp Group North America

Lumber Connect GmbH

Prysmian Group

Renesola Zhejiang Ltd.

RR Kabel Ltd.

Taiyo Cabletec Corporation









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Cable Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Solar Cable Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Solar Cable Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Solar Cable Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Copper (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Copper (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Copper (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Aluminum Alloy (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Aluminum Alloy (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Aluminum Alloy (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Solid (Cable Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Solid (Cable Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Solid (Cable Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Stranded (Cable Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Stranded (Cable Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Stranded (Cable Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Solar Panels Wiring (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Solar Panels Wiring (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Solar Panels Wiring (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Underground Service Entrances (Application) Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for

the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Underground Service Entrances (Application) Analysis

of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the

Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Underground Service Entrances (Application) Global

Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 22: Service Terminal Connections (Application) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 23: Service Terminal Connections (Application) Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Service Terminal Connections (Application) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020

VS 2027



Table 25: Residential (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Residential (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Residential (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Commercial (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Commercial (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Commercial (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Industrial (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Industrial (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Industrial (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Solar Cable Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Solar Cable Market in the United States by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: United States Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Solar Cable Market in the United States by Cable

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Solar Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Solar Cable Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 42: Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: United States Solar Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Solar Cable Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 45: Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 46: Canadian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Canadian Solar Cable Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 48: Solar Cable Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Canadian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Canadian Solar Cable Historic Market Review by Cable

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 51: Solar Cable Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cable Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 52: Canadian Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Solar Cable Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 54: Canadian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Canadian Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 56: Solar Cable Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 57: Canadian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japanese Market for Solar Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 59: Solar Cable Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 60: Japanese Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: Japanese Market for Solar Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 62: Solar Cable Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 63: Japanese Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Cable in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Japanese Solar Cable Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 66: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Solar

Cable in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 68: Japanese Solar Cable Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 69: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: Chinese Solar Cable Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 73: Chinese Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Cable Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Chinese Solar Cable Market by Cable Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Chinese Demand for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Solar Cable Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 78: Chinese Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Chinese Demand for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Solar Cable Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 81: Chinese Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Solar Cable Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 82: European Solar Cable Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 83: Solar Cable Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 84: European Solar Cable Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 85: European Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 86: Solar Cable Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 87: European Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: European Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020-2027



Table 89: Solar Cable Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Cable

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: European Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: European Solar Cable Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 92: Solar Cable Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 93: European Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: European Solar Cable Addressable Market Opportunity

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 95: Solar Cable Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 96: European Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 97: Solar Cable Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 98: French Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 99: French Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Solar Cable Market in France by Cable Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 101: French Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 102: French Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: French Solar Cable Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 105: French Solar Cable Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 106: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in France

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 107: French Solar Cable Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 108: French Solar Cable Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 109: Solar Cable Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 110: German Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 111: German Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by Product

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Solar Cable Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: German Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: German Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Solar Cable Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: German Solar Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 117: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Solar Cable Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: German Solar Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 120: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 121: Italian Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 122: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Italian Solar Cable Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 124: Italian Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Cable Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Italian Solar Cable Market by Cable Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 127: Italian Demand for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Solar Cable Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2012-2019



Table 129: Italian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Italian Demand for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Solar Cable Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand

by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 132: Italian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Solar Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: Solar Cable Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 135: United Kingdom Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Solar Cable: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 137: Solar Cable Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: United Kingdom Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 140: United Kingdom Solar Cable Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 141: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 142: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: United Kingdom Solar Cable Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 145: Spanish Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Spanish Solar Cable Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 147: Solar Cable Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Spanish Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 149: Spanish Solar Cable Historic Market Review by Cable

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 150: Solar Cable Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cable Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Spanish Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Solar Cable Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 153: Spanish Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Spanish Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 155: Solar Cable Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 156: Spanish Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 157: Russian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 158: Solar Cable Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 159: Russian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Russian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 161: Solar Cable Market in Russia by Cable Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 162: Russian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Russian Solar Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Solar Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Russian Solar Cable Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Solar Cable Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 169: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 170: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 171: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020-2027



Table 173: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Cable Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 176: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 177: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 178: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 179: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 180: Rest of Europe Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 181: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 182: Solar Cable Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: Solar Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 185: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 186: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Solar Cable Market in Asia-Pacific by Cable Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 188: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 189: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 194: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 196: Solar Cable Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: Australian Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Australian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Solar Cable Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Australian Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Australian Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 202: Solar Cable Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Australian Solar Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in Australia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Solar Cable Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Australian Solar Cable Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in Australia

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 208: Indian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Indian Solar Cable Historic Market Review by Product

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 210: Solar Cable Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 211: Indian Solar Cable Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Indian Solar Cable Historic Market Review by Cable

Type in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 213: Solar Cable Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Cable Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 214: Indian Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Solar Cable Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 216: Indian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: Indian Solar Cable Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Solar Cable Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 219: Indian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by End-Use:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 220: Solar Cable Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 221: South Korean Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 222: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 223: Solar Cable Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 224: South Korean Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 225: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 226: Solar Cable Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 227: South Korean Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 228: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 229: Solar Cable Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 230: South Korean Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 231: Solar Cable Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 232: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 233: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 234: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 235: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Solar Cable: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Cable Type

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 236: Solar Cable Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the Period

2012-2019



Table 237: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market Share

Analysis by Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 238: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 239: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 240: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 241: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Solar Cable in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 242: Rest of Asia-Pacific Solar Cable Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 243: Solar Cable Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 244: Latin American Solar Cable Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 245: Solar Cable Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 246: Latin American Solar Cable Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 247: Latin American Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Product Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 248: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 249: Latin American Solar Cable Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 250: Latin American Solar Cable Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Thousand by Cable Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 251: Solar Cable Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 252: Latin American Solar Cable Market by Cable Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 253: Latin American Demand for Solar Cable in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 254: Solar Cable Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 255: Latin American Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 256: Latin American Demand for Solar Cable in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 257: Solar Cable Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 258: Latin American Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 259: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2020-2027



Table 260: Solar Cable Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 261: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 262: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2020-2027



Table 263: Solar Cable Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Cable Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 264: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Share Breakdown by

Cable Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 265: Argentinean Solar Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 266: Solar Cable Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 267: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 268: Argentinean Solar Cable Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 269: Solar Cable Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 270: Argentinean Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 271: Solar Cable Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 272: Brazilian Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Product Type: 2012-2019



Table 273: Brazilian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 274: Solar Cable Market in Brazil by Cable Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 275: Brazilian Solar Cable Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Cable Type: 2012-2019



Table 276: Brazilian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis by Cable

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 277: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 278: Brazilian Solar Cable Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 279: Brazilian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 280: Solar Cable Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil

in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 281: Brazilian Solar Cable Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 282: Brazilian Solar Cable Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO



