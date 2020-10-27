Global Solar Control Window Films Market 2020-2027 with 3M Co, Eastman Chemical Co, Johnson Window Films, Madico, Polytronix Dominating

DUBLIN, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Control Window Films - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Control Window Films estimated at US$924.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Construction, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.9% CAGR and reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Automotive segment is readjusted to a revised 9.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $249.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.6% CAGR



The Solar Control Window Films market in the U. S. is estimated at US$249.7 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$394.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.2% and 8.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Other End-Use Industries Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR



In the global Other End-Use Industries segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$88.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$151.6 Million by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$265.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

3M Company

Company Eastman Chemical Company

Johnson Window Films, Inc.

Madico, Inc.

Polytronix, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Demand for Energy-Efficient Buildings and Ability of Solar Control Window Films to Reduce Energy Transmission by about 80% Sets the Stage for Growth

Competition

Solar Control Window Films Market: Percentage Breakdown of Leading Players for the Year 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solar Control Window Films Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Automotive Tinting: Business Case for High Performance Films

Growth in Construction Industry: Significant Opportunity Indicator for Solar Control Window Films

Global Construction Industry Output in US$ Trillion for the Year 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

US Construction Industry: Breakdown of Annual Construction Value in $ Million for Residential and Non-Residential Buildings for the Year 2018-2019

US Construction Starts Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2018 and 2019

Positive Outlook of Infrastructure Spending Worldwide Favors Growth of Solar Control Window Films

Global Infrastructure Spending: Percentage Breakdown by Region for the Years 2007-2015 and 2016-2040

Surge in Demand for UV Protection and Energy-Efficiency in Buildings Favors Solar Control Window Films Growth

Enhanced Safety and Improved Quality: Two Growth Driving Attributes of Solar Control Window Films

Product Overview

Window Films: An Introduction

An Insight to Solar Control Window Films

Benefits of Solar Control Window Films

Differences between Safety & Security Films vs. Solar Control Films

Types of Solar Control Window Films

High Performance Films - Definition

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Solar Control Window Films Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Solar Control Window Films Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027

Construction (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Construction (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Automotive (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Automotive (End-Use Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Clear (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027

Dyed (Non-reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Vacuum Coated (Reflective) (Product (Film) Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

High-performance Films (Product (Film) Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Solar Control Window Films Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Growing Use of Tinting Films in Vehicles Propels Demand for Solar Control Window Films

Market Analytics

Automotive Tinting Film Market: Revenues in US$ Billion by Type for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Solar Control Window Films Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027

Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2020 VS 2027

Solar Control Window Films Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Product (Film) Type: 2020 to 2027

Solar Control Window Films Market Share Breakdown by Product (Film) Type: 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

