Global Solar Energy Market Exploding as EV Charging Stations Pop Up Everywhere

PALM BEACH, Fla., July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The rise in Electric Vehicles (EV's) has been steadily growing over the last decade and is projected to continue this growth for years to come. One of the sub markets is places and methods to actually charge the charging centers! Electricity… or Solar energy. Solar energy is gaining. A monthly report that tracks EV sales and EV Charging stations had some interesting statistics in its recently released May 2021 report. The report by ZPRYME showed the increased activity in the EV Charging Stations market. It said regarding U.S. EV Sales, that For May 2021, EV sales reached 53,779, which represents a 19.2% increase from April. On an annual basis, according to data from ANL, this represents a 329% increase compared to May 2020 EV sales (12,536). Regarding the EV Charging Stations, it said that in May 2021, a total of 609 charging stations and 1,736 charging outlets were added in the U.S. California, Massachusetts, and New York added the most charging stations in May, with 170, 80 and 59, respectively. Active Companies in the markets today include Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: GSFI), Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO).

Through May 2021, the U.S. had 46,104 EV charging stations and 117,674 charging outlets. Through May, there were a total of 18,1385 DC-fast charging outlets, 96,110 level-2 outlets, and 3,299 level-1 outlets available. California (13,839), New York (2,685), and Florida (2,415), Texas (2,158), and Massachusetts (1,809) were the top 5 states with EV charging stations. Chargepoint and Tesla were the top two charging networks with 24,505 and 5,464 stations on their respective networks. The charging stations were most frequently installed at hotels (18.0%), car dealerships (17.2%), office buildings (6.5%), and federal government (5.6%) facilities. The report closed saying: "The large majority of stations were privately owned (81.4%)."

Green Stream Holdings Inc. (OTCPK:GSFI) BREAKING NEWS: Green Stream Holdings, Inc. Nationally Recognized Solar Engineer Completes First Feasibility Study For Three 37 Acre Multi Meg Solar Farms - Green Stream Holdings Inc. ("the Company") (http://www.GreenRainSolar.com ), an emerging leader in the solar utility and finance space, previously announced earlier this month that it had engaged a nationally known a full service engineering solutions provider with extensive international expertise in the solar renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services, to assist the Company in installing 3 ground-mount solar farms. Today the Company is announcing that the survey for one of those 3 sites is completed, and that the property owner has signed an agreement.

KMB was initially hired to conduct solar feasibility studies for three separate locations in the State of New York. Each site is 37 acres. Their study will determine the most efficient configuration for the arrays, estimated production matters, Utility interconnect feasibility & process, as well as to identify any potential incentive programs.

The survey for the first of the 3 locations, 312 Cornish Hill Road, Cooperstown, N.Y.is completed and the owner has signed for a 25 year lease of the property.

KMB is a full service engineering solutions provider that has provided designs and engineering services for over 1,000 projects and 1,500 MW for a wide range of solar installations from small scale to large scale. KMB Design Group is at the forefront of the escalating solar industry, and is considered a leading consulting firm in the renewable energy field providing photovoltaic design and engineering services. Licensed in 50 states. They have the ability to work nationally without limitations. CONTINUED… Read this full release for Green Stream Holdings at: https://www.financialnewsmedia.com/news-gsfi/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy management technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar-plus-storage systems, recently announced the launch of its Encharge battery storage system in Germany, the product's first expansion into a market outside of the United States.

The Encharge battery storage system offers configurations ranging from 3.5kWh to 42kWh, along with the option to upgrade and expand through the lifetime of the system. The introduction of battery storage to Enphase's existing microinverter business in Germany will help meet installer and homeowner needs for a safe and reliable all-in-one solution. Homeowners can also use the Enphase Enlighten® mobile app to intelligently manage their solar energy in Self-Consumption Mode to minimize the use of electricity from the grid, which saves on energy bills.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will post its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after market close on Monday, July 26, 2021. At that time, Tesla will issue a brief advisory containing a link to the Q2 2021 update, which will be available on Tesla's Investor Relations website. Tesla management will hold a live question and answer webcast that day at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's financial and business results and outlook.

What: Date of Tesla Q2 2021 Financial Results and Q&A Webcast

When: Monday, July 26, 2021

Time: 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Q2 2021 Update: http://ir.tesla.com

Webcast: http://ir.tesla.com (live and replay)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) last week announced that it has received a purchase order for two of its 200-kilowatt (kW) fuel cell modules from Siemens Mobility GmbH ("Siemens"; www.siemens.com) to power a 2-car Mireo Plus H passenger train through a trial operation in Bavaria, Germany. As per Ballard's announcement in November 2017, the 200kW fuel cell module has been developed and tested under a multi-year Development Agreement with Siemens, in order to provide primary propulsion power for the Mireo Plus H light rail train. Ballard plans to deliver the modules ordered by Siemens for the trial operation in Bavaria in 2022.

Albrecht Neumann, CEO Rolling Stock, Siemens Mobility said, "Siemens Mobility is a leading supplier in the development of alternative drives, which can contribute significantly to reducing emissions, especially in regional transport where there are no electrified overhead lines. The technology partnership between Siemens Mobility and the State of Bavaria enables the further development of the Mireo Plus H for Bavaria and supports climate-friendly passenger transport in the state."

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, last week announced that Ms. Yu Long has been appointed as a new independent director to the Company's board of directors (the "Board"), effective July 12, 2021. Ms. Long will also serve as a member and the chairperson of the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board while Mr. William Bin Li, the Company's founder, chairman of the Board and chief executive officer, will resign from the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board, effective immediately.

"We are delighted to welcome Ms. Long to the Board of NIO. With her outstanding track record of investing in technology and internet companies, coupled with extraordinary insights in consumer products and global markets, Ms. Long brings unique perspectives to the Board as we continue to commit to technology development and holistic user experience," said William Bin Li, "She shares our vision of building a user enterprise and we have full confidence that Ms. Long will contribute significant value to the Board. I'm looking forward to working with her to achieve our mission of shaping a joyful lifestyle for our users."

