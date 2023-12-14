Global Solar Energy Solutions Market Set for Substantial Growth at 15.12% CAGR, Accounting for USD 92.18 Billion by 2030, Europe Leads the Industry Due to Rising Demand for Sustainable Energy Source, States Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest report by Kings Research, the global Solar Energy Solutions Market was valued at USD 30.06 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 92.18 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.12% from 2023 to 2030. The market is experiencing rapid expansion due to the increasing demand for sustainable energy sources to replace traditional ones. This trend is expected to drive industry growth through the forecast period. The declining costs of solar energy systems have significantly enhanced the competitiveness of solar power in the electricity generation sector.

Growing interest in alternative power generation sources and reduced reliance on fossil fuels is expected to stimulate market adoption. Additionally, the utilization of energy conservation solutions, government incentives, and supportive policies are contributing to the accelerated growth of the solar energy solutions market.

Trending Now: Credit Fair announced its partnership with Amplus Solar to provide financial solutions in 2023

Credit Fair and Amplus Solar have teamed up to offer collateral-free, affordable financing for solar rooftop projects in India. This means that anyone can now switch to solar energy, regardless of their financial situation.

Solar rooftops can help you save money on your electricity bills, reduce your carbon footprint, and increase the value of your home. They're also low-maintenance and have a long lifespan of up to 25 years.

Competitive Landscape



Prominent players in the solar energy solutions industry are adopting lucrative business strategies such as forming partnerships, engaging in merge­rs and acquisitions, innovating products, and entering into joint ventures. These actions aim to broaden their product offerings and bolster their presence in various regions.

Major market participants in the global solar energy solutions market include:

Trina Solar

Yingli Green Energy

Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

Hanwha Group

Canadian Solar

First Solar

Array Technologies Inc.

Schneider Electric

TE Connectivity

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.

Increased Investments in Commercial End-Users to Drive Solar Energy Solutions Industry Progress



In terms of end-users, the solar energy solutions market is classified into commercial, residential, and industrial.

The commercial segment leads the global solar power solutions market due to increased investments in solar energy for large scale power generation, as countries shift away from conventional sources. Commercial systems prove more profitable owing to economies of scale achieved through larger installations, which further fosters segmental growth.

Growing Investments in Solar Panel Products to Augment Solar Energy Solutions Market Demand

Based on product, the solar energy solutions market is segmented into solar panels, charge controllers, batteries, and inverters.

The solar panels segment emerged as the market leader in 2022, propelled by significant investments in solar panel systems. Solar panels play a vital role in the solar energy system, serving as the primary component responsible for converting solar power into electrical energy bolstering segmental expansion.

Demand for Sustainability and Eco-friendly Energy Sources to Boost Market Progress

The driving force behind the solar energy solutions market can be attributed to several key factors. One of the primary factors is the growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly energy sources, which stems from a global commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change. As a result, solar energy solutions are being adopted widely to meet these environmental goals.

Government policies and incentives also play a pivotal role in propelling the solar energy market forward. Measures such as feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and support systems for renewable energy have created a favorable environment for the installation of solar panels and the expansion of solar farms.

Advancements in solar panel technology, increased manufacturing efficiency, and economies of scale have made solar energy more cost effective and competitive compared to conventional energy sources. This cost reduction has made solar energy an appealing option for a wide range of consumers, including residential and commercial users.

Europe to Lead Solar Energy Solutions Market Due to Efforts to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions





Europe currently leads the global solar energy solutions market in terms of growth. This dominance is attributed to Europe's continuous efforts to develop and implement solar energy solutions as part of its commitment to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and transitioning towards a more sustainable energy system. Government policies and incentives have played a pivotal role in the promotion of solar energy adoption across Europe. Measures such as feed-in tariffs, tax credits, and support systems for renewable energy have incentivized the installation of solar panels on rooftops and the establishment of large-scale solar farms. These policies have fostered a favorable investment climate, consequently fueling the growth of the industry.

Furthermore, ongoing advancements in solar panel efficiency, manufacturing processes, and the benefits of economies of scale have significantly reduced the cost of solar energy, rendering it a more cost-effective and competitive alternative to traditional energy sources. This cost reduction has made solar energy an attractive choice for both residential and commercial consumers, leading to an increased uptake of this sustainable energy source.

Key Points from TOC:

Chapter 1 Introduction of the Global Solar Energy Solutions Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

Chapter 4 Global Solar Energy Solutions Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

Chapter 5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

Chapter 6 Global Solar Energy Solutions Market, By Product

Chapter 7 Global Solar Energy Solutions Market, By End-Use

Chapter 8 Global Solar Energy Solutions Market, By Geography

Chapter 9 North America

Chapter 10 Europe

Chapter 11 Asia Pacific

Chapter 12 Middle East & Africa

Chapter 13 Latin America

Chapter 14 Global Solar Energy Solutions Market Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Key Developments

14.3 Key Strategic Developments

14.4 Company Market Ranking

14.5 Regional Footprint

14.6 Industry Footprint

Chapter 15 Company Profiles

15.1 Trina Solar

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Financial Overview

15.1.3 Type Benchmarking

15.1.4 Recent Developments

15.1.5 Winning Imperatives

15.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.1.7 Threat from competition

15.1.8 SWOT Analysis

15.2 Yingli Green Energy

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Financial Overview

15.2.3 Type Benchmarking

15.2.4 Recent Developments

15.2.5 Winning Imperatives

15.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.2.7 Threat from competition

15.2.8 SWOT Analysis

15.3 Tata Power Solar Systems Ltd.

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Financial Overview

15.3.3 Type Benchmarking

15.3.4 Recent Developments

15.3.5 Winning Imperatives

15.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.3.7 Threat from competition

15.3.8 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Hanwha Group

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Financial Overview

15.4.3 Type Benchmarking

15.4.4 Recent Developments

15.4.5 Winning Imperatives

15.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.4.7 Threat from competition

15.4.8 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Canadian Solar

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Financial Overview

15.5.3 Type Benchmarking

15.5.4 Recent Developments

15.5.5 Winning Imperatives

15.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

15.5.7 Threat from competition

15.5.8 SWOT Analysis

Continued………

