Global Solar Lighting Systems Strategic Business Report 2024-2030: Internet of Energy (IoE) Sets the Stage for Renewables

Global Solar Lighting Systems Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030



The global market for Solar Lighting Systems estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022-2030. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$14.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Other Light Sources segment is estimated at 9.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR



The Solar Lighting Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 11.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.1% CAGR.



Solar Power Becomes Indispensable to Global Energy Mix

Robust Demand for Solar Power Provides a Fertile Environment for the Growth of Solar Lighting Systems: Global Demand for Solar Photovoltaic Power (In Gigawatts) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

What's In-Store for Renewable Resources?

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Internet of Energy (IoE) Sets the Stage for Renewables. Here's How

Myriad Factors Support the Trend Towards Solar Street Lighting

Innovation is Key to Sustained Growth of Solar Street Lights

Smart Cities to Provide Added Boost for Solar Street Lighting

Focus on Reshaping City Resilience to Future Pandemics & Crisis Will Spur Rejuvenated Spending on Smart City Projects in the Post COVID-19 Period, Providing a Goldmine of Opportunities for Solar Street Lighting: Global Smart City Spending (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2024 & 2027

AI Makes Its Presence Felt in the Solar Lighting Systems Market

Favorable Regulations Remain Imperative for Sustained Growth in the Market

Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries

Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable Energy Sources in Select Countries

Market to Benefit from the Shift Towards Decentralized Power Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations

Power Generation & Rural Electrification in Emerging Nations Global Distributed PV Capacity Growth (in GW) by End-Use for the Period 2007-12, 2012-18 and 2019-24

Rising Popularity of Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) to Spur Growth in the Residential and Commercial Sectors

Dedicated Solar Electric Architecture is Imperative for Better Quality Solar Lights: Global Building Integrated Photovoltaics (BIPV) Market by Region (in US$ Million) for the Years 2020 and 2027

Long-term Prospects Remain Favorable Amid Growing Population & Urbanization Drive

World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

