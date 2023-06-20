Global Solar Panel Recycling Market Report 2023: Supportive Government Policies Bodes Well for the Sector - Forecasts to 2028

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar Panel Recycling Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Solar Panel Recycling Market is anticipated to develop rapidly during the forecast period 2024-2028.



With the growing development of the solar panel industry and environment-friendly disposal of solar panels and their electronic components is increasingly becoming an essential concern, and as part of the emerging electronic waste industry, recycling becomes an emerging solution.



Solar panel wastes are harmful and hazardous, and they should be managed according to all applicable hazardous waste laws and regulations. The transition to renewable energy is driven largely by solar energy, but there is an issue that recycling solar panels is a complex solution. However, to avoid a solar trash wave, it is critical to find a way to recycle the panels.



The use of renewable and sustainable energy has been carefully planned to significantly reduce environmental degradation and control climate change. Moreover, the development and installation of PV panels in industrial basins, irrigation tanks, and drinking water tanks to prevent environmental impacts, particularly those associated with agricultural land use floating photovoltaics (FPV) (FPV). These FPV installations present fresh chances for PV diffusion, especially in nations with dense populations and limited land resources.



The market for recycled solar panels is primarily driven by the increasing use of solar energy as an energy source and supportive government policies for sustainable development. Solar panel recycling is a relatively complex task because these panels contain various types of materials that must be separated to be properly recycled. Economically and environmentally, recycling solar panels is extremely advantageous.



Supportive Government Policies



Globally, the growing energy crisis, high rates of carbon emissions, and growing concerns about environmental protection have increased the consumption of sustainable power generation.

The growing number of pacts and initiatives related to the implementation of solar energy projects across the world is the primary factor driving the increased installation of solar panels or PV modules, which is driving the solar panel recycling market.

Increasing use of solar energy

There is an increase in the use of solar energy as solar power produces electricity with no global warming contamination, no fuel costs, and no risks of fuel price spikes. It has the potential to help the earth toward cleaner, reliable, and affordable sources of electricity.

Key developments

In October 2022 , First Solar invested USD 270 million in a dedicated R&D innovation center in the development and production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV).

, First Solar invested in a dedicated R&D innovation center in the development and production of advanced thin film photovoltaics (PV). In May 2022 , Reclaim PV Recycling and The Circular PV Alliance collaborated to reuse and resale solar panels and enhance the solar energy circular economy.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Favorable government regulations

Rise in environmental concerns

Increasing use of solar energy

Challenges

Complex deployment

High cost

Trends and Developments

Adoption of automation and technologies in the various verticals across the globe

Growing demand for energy-efficient technologies

Rise in innovations and developments from market players

Improved recycling solutions

End-of-Life (EoL) of solar panels

Strategic Recommendations

Focus on sustainable development

Focus on continuous innovations

Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Solar Panel Recycling Market

Silcontel Ltd.

Rinovasol Group

Reiling GmbH & Co. KG

ENVARIS GmbH

ECS Refining LLC

Reclaim PV Recycling Pty Ltd.

Silrec Corporation

Canadian Solar Inc.

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited

First Solar Inc

