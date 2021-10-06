Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Markets, 2021-2025 - Growing Demand Across the Residential Sector & Growing Preference for Bifacial Modules

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Size, Trend & Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global solar PV glass market by value, by application, by region, by end-users, etc. The report provides a regional analysis of the solar PV glass market.

As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, the global PV solar glass industry has witnessed a downward trend in the short term because of the overall slowdown in the construction sector, supply chain problems and delays in solar glass projects, and import-export restrictions in the first half of 2020. It has invariably hampered the growth of the global solar PV glass industry.

The industry has come back to normal in the second half of 2020 owing to increasing government policy support and solar energy investments as part of the recovery plan of several nations. The latest advancement and growing sustainability awareness have bolstered support for the future development of solar technology and have increased the importance of solar power in the energy mix of different countries.



The global solar PV glass market has increased significantly during the years 2016-2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously.

The global solar PV glass market is expected to increase due to growing industrial activities, increasing demand for photovoltaic power, increasing global warming, rapid urbanization, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as high cost initial and installation cost involved, weaker than expected solar demand, etc.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global solar PV glass market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers, and the current and future trends.



The global solar PV glass market is dominated by few major players. The manufacturers of solar glass produce different types of products to cater to the needs of various sectors.

The key players of the solar PV glass market are Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited, CSG Holdings Co., Sisecam, and AGC Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Solar Photovoltaic Glass: An Overview

2.1.1 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Definition

2.1.2 Advantages of Solar Photovoltaic Glass

2.1.3 Disadvantages of Solar PV Glass

2.2 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Production Process

2.3 Solar Photovoltaic Glass Segmentation: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility)

3.1.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Type (Crystalline Silicon Cell, Thin Film)

3.1.4 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

3.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Non-Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

3.2.3 Global Utility Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

3.3 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Type Analysis

3.3.1 Global Crystalline Silicon Cell Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Thin-Film Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 Asia Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 Asia Pacific Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2.2 North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Region (The US and Rest of the North America)

4.2.3 The U.S. Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2.4 The U.S. Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Application (Residential, Non-Residential, Utility)

4.2.5 The U.S. Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2.6 The U.S. Non-Residential Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2.7 The U.S. Utility Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.2.8 Rest of North America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.3 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Europe Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.4 Latin-America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value

4.5 Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 Middle East & Africa Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market by Value



5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Glass Industry

5.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Automobile Sales

5.3 Impact of COVID-19 on Construction Industry

5.4 Impact of COVID-19 on Solar PV Glass Prices



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Increased Demand of Photovoltaic Power

6.1.2 Rapid Industrialization

6.1.3 Rising Global Warming

6.1.4 Decline in Solar Generated Electricity Prices

6.1.5 Increasing Urbanization

6.1.6 Favorable Policies

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 High Initial and Installation Cost

6.2.2 Weaker Than Expected Solar Demand

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Development of Off-Grid Electricity Systems

6.3.2 Growing Demand across the Residential Sector

6.3.3 Growing Preference for Bifacial Modules



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Players: A Financial Comparison

7.2 Global Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



8. Company Profiles

8.1 Business Overview

8.2 Financial Overview

8.3 Business Strategies

Xinyi Solar Holdings Limited

CSG Holdings Co., Ltd

Sisecam

AGC Inc.

