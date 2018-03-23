Global Solar Power Market 2018: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Gains Momentum as a Globally Irreversible Mainstream Energy Source

DUBLIN, March 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
This research report presents the Global Solar Power Market, with a specific focus on solar photovoltaic (PV). The study includes an in-depth analysis of the solar power market with a specific focus on eight regions-North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.
End-user groups are residential, commercial and industrial, and utility scale. Installed capacity and expected trends in end-user segments vary across regions. Application and technology are covered at a global perspective. This research service provides the description and analysis of the global solar power market at the top-level, as well as the regional market level.
Global solar PV continues on a period of exceptional growth; its annual installed capacity in 2017 was 101.6 GW, almost double the 51.4 GW installed in 2015. The pace of growth is forecast to slow significantly over the next few years, but growth post-2020 will see the market increase to 144.6 GW in 2025.
The market is largely driven by cost reduction of solar modules. Economies of scale, technological advancement, and increasing automation in production are key forces behind the price reduction in solar modules. The global agenda for renewable and clean energy sources pave the way for the development of solar power. Technological advances in battery storage solutions integrated with solar PV systems provide residential and commercial/industrial end-users with the opportunity to reduce peak periods, by delivering their stored power on-demand.
Key Issues Addressed:
- Is the global solar power market growing; how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?
- Will these companies, products, and applications continue to exist?
- What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the solar power market?
- Are the technologies offered today meeting customer needs or are additional development needed?
- How are the growth trends for solar power different in developed and developing markets?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
- Associated Multimedia and Related Research
2. Market Overview
- Market Scope
- Regional Scope
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Structure
- Market Segmentation by Region
- Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints-Solar Power Market
- Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends-Solar Power Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast
- Regulatory Snapshot
- Pricing Trends
- Pricing Analysis
- Financial Trends and Incentives
- Technology Analysis
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion
- Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Solar Power Market
- Competitive Analysis
- Competitive Analysis-Market Share
- Competitive Environment
- Strategic Analysis-Five Forces Model
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Growth Opportunity 1-Manufacturing in Different Regions
- Growth Opportunity 2-Expand Offerings to Include Residential and C&I Storage
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Solar Power Market
- CEO's 360 Degree Perspective
8. North America Analysis
9. Europe Analysis
10. Asia-Pacific Analysis
11. China Analysis
12. India Analysis
13. Latin America Analysis
14. Africa Analysis
15. Middle East Analysis
16. The Last Word
17. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Canadian
- First Solar
- Hanwha Q Cells
- JA
- Jinko
- Motech
- Shunfeng
- Tingli Green Energy
- Trina
