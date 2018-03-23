Global Solar Power Market 2018: Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Gains Momentum as a Globally Irreversible Mainstream Energy Source

This research report presents the Global Solar Power Market, with a specific focus on solar photovoltaic (PV). The study includes an in-depth analysis of the solar power market with a specific focus on eight regions-North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Africa, and the Middle East.

End-user groups are residential, commercial and industrial, and utility scale. Installed capacity and expected trends in end-user segments vary across regions. Application and technology are covered at a global perspective. This research service provides the description and analysis of the global solar power market at the top-level, as well as the regional market level.

Global solar PV continues on a period of exceptional growth; its annual installed capacity in 2017 was 101.6 GW, almost double the 51.4 GW installed in 2015. The pace of growth is forecast to slow significantly over the next few years, but growth post-2020 will see the market increase to 144.6 GW in 2025.

The market is largely driven by cost reduction of solar modules. Economies of scale, technological advancement, and increasing automation in production are key forces behind the price reduction in solar modules. The global agenda for renewable and clean energy sources pave the way for the development of solar power. Technological advances in battery storage solutions integrated with solar PV systems provide residential and commercial/industrial end-users with the opportunity to reduce peak periods, by delivering their stored power on-demand.



Key Issues Addressed:

Is the global solar power market growing; how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Are the existing competitors structured correctly to meet customer needs?

Will these companies, products, and applications continue to exist?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the solar power market?

Are the technologies offered today meeting customer needs or are additional development needed?

How are the growth trends for solar power different in developed and developing markets?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

Associated Multimedia and Related Research

2. Market Overview

Market Scope

Regional Scope

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Structure

Market Segmentation by Region

Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints-Solar Power Market

Drivers and Restraints

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends-Solar Power Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast

Regulatory Snapshot

Pricing Trends

Pricing Analysis

Financial Trends and Incentives

Technology Analysis

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Region Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region Discussion

Annual Installed Capacity Forecast by Project Type

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis-Solar Power Market

Competitive Analysis

Competitive Analysis-Market Share

Competitive Environment

Strategic Analysis-Five Forces Model

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1-Manufacturing in Different Regions

Growth Opportunity 2-Expand Offerings to Include Residential and C&I Storage

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. CEO's 360 Degree Perspective on the Solar Power Market

CEO's 360 Degree Perspective

8. North America Analysis

9. Europe Analysis



10. Asia-Pacific Analysis

11. China Analysis

12. India Analysis

13. Latin America Analysis

14. Africa Analysis

15. Middle East Analysis

16. The Last Word

17. Appendix



Companies Mentioned



Canadian

First Solar

Hanwha Q Cells

JA

Jinko

Motech

Shunfeng

Tingli Green Energy

Trina

