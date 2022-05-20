Global Solar-Powered Microbes Markets Report 2022: Opportunities in the Utilization of Non-Arable Land for Production, Scope of Growth for Small and Medium Enterprises &, Wide Applications of Yeast

DUBLIN, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solar-Powered Microbes Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Type, End-Use Industry, and Country-Wise Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The use of solar-powered microbes in the food and feed industry is expected to grow significantly in the near future. The demand for solar-powered microbes from end-use industries, namely, wine, bakery, dairy, and probiotics, is increasing rapidly. Also, various government policies supporting solar energy-based industrial production of food in developing countries is a major factor boosting the market growth.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The adoption of solar-powered microbes in the food and feed industry are still in the developing phase. Increased research and development activities are underway to develop solar-powered microbes technology, which will increase the technology adoption by feed, food, and microbes producers.

Increasing investments in the research and development of solar-powered microbes is one of the major opportunities in the solar-powered microbes market. Moreover, solar-powered microbes are highly nutritious compared to conventional microbes.

Impact

Globally, governments are more focused on renewable energy sources to minimize pollution and the cost structure of services and products. Solar energy is the most rapidly expanding and cost-effective source of electricity, especially in the U.S. Over three million photovoltaic (PV) installations have been established in the U.S., with one million being installed in 2019.

With a decrease in the installation cost of solar energy systems, more industries are opting for green energy. This decrease in cost is due to various policies and schemes started by the government in the country, which will expect to drive the demand for the production of solar-powered microbes in the coming years.

With an increased demand for nutritious food and feed, the shift to the eco-friendly production process expects to drive the solar-powered microbes market. This implies that solar-powered microbes can be a great alternative to conventional microbes. The transition may be more prominent in North America and Europe regions.

Market Segmentation

End-Use Industry (Food, Feed)

The solar-powered microbes market in the application segment is expected to be dominated by the food industry. This is due to solar-powered microbes being highly nutritious and their property to be customized and processed to derive various products.

Type (Bacteria, Yeast, Molds)

The yeast solar-powered microbes segment is expected to dominate the product segment of the solar-powered microbes market. This dominance is due to the wide applications of yeast solar-powered microbes. Yeast is consumed in various end-use industries, including bakery and confectionery, dairy, fruits and vegetables, beverages, and meat.

Region

Europe is an early adopter for the solar-powered microbes market due to increasing research and development advancements and supporting government regulations in the Europe region. Europe is an attractive region for the solar-powered microbes market because of consumer awareness for nutritious food.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic delayed several solar panel installation projects. The government policies and schemes were also on hold due to significant restrictions. In 2020, the pandemic showed a downturn in solar investment and postponement and cancellations of major panel installations.

However, the growth of nutritious food products increased due to the pandemic as end consumers started demanding healthy products to enhance their immunity strength. Thus, further boosting the demand for solar-powered microbes will increase in the near future.

Recent Developments in Solar-Powered Microbes Market

In January 2020 , Royal DSM unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory to drive biotech innovation. The laboratory would be used for biotechnological processes and microbial strain development.

, Royal DSM unveiled its Artificial Intelligence (AI) laboratory to drive biotech innovation. The laboratory would be used for biotechnological processes and microbial strain development. In April 2021 , Angel Yeast (Dehong), a subsidiary of Angel Yeast , proposed starting a green yeast extract production project with a capacity of 15,000 tons per year. The new project would supply yeast extracts and meet market demands in conjunction with the company's ""2025 strategy"" for the yeast industry.

, (Dehong), a subsidiary of , proposed starting a green yeast extract production project with a capacity of 15,000 tons per year. The new project would supply yeast extracts and meet market demands in conjunction with the company's ""2025 strategy"" for the yeast industry. In July 2020 , DuPont announced a microbiome research cooperation with Rutgers University's Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine (CABM). This research cooperation would help the company boost its research activities in the microbe field.

, DuPont announced a microbiome research cooperation with Center for Advanced Biotechnology and Medicine (CABM). This research cooperation would help the company boost its research activities in the microbe field. In April 2021 , Angel Yeast announced the formation of a joint venture business to spend $15.4 million in the acquisition of Shandong Bio Sunkeen Co., Ltd's yeast-related assets. Through this acquisition, the companies want to improve their manufacturing capacities and solidify their strength in the yeast market.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

Key players in the microbes market analyzed and profiled in the study involve microbes manufacturers that provide microbes to the end-use industry. Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the solar-powered microbes market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.

Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.

The companies profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing company's market coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.

Some prominent players in the solar-powered microbes market are:

LB Bulgaricum

E&O Laboratories Ltd

DSM

Associated British Foods plc

Kerry Foods

Kemin Industries Inc

Lesaffre

Angel Yeast Co., Ltd

Lallemand Inc

Wyeast Laboratories, Inc

HiMedia Laboratories

Dupont Nutrition & Biosciences

Novozymes A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Lactina Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Market Definition

1.1.2 Market Trends

1.1.2.1 Increasing Demand for Microbes from Feed Industry

1.1.2.2 Increasing Global Population and Demand of Nutritious Food

1.1.2.3 Reducing Manufacturing Cost Attracts Entrepreneurs

1.1.2.4 Growing Application of Lactobacillus from Food and Feed Industry

1.1.3 Ecosystem/Ongoing Programs

1.1.3.1 Consortiums and Associations

1.1.3.2 Regulatory Landscape

1.1.3.3 Government Programs

1.1.3.4 Programs by Research Institutions and Universities

1.2 Business Dynamics

1.2.1 Business Drivers

1.2.1.1 Government Initiatives Promoting Solar Energy

1.2.1.2 High Efficiency of Solar-Powered Microbes

1.2.1.3 Environmental-Friendly Production Technique at Industrial Scale

1.2.2 Business Challenges

1.2.2.1 Lower Adoption Rate of Solar-Powered Microbes

1.2.2.2 High Initial Cost of Setup

1.2.2.3 Unorganized Microbes Market

1.2.3 Business Strategies

1.2.4 Corporate Strategies

1.2.4.1 Acquisitions and Joint Ventures

1.2.4.2 Partnership

1.2.4.3 Investment

1.2.5 Business Opportunities

1.2.5.1 Utilization of Non-Arable Land for Production

1.2.5.2 Scope of Growth for Small and Medium Enterprises

1.2.5.3 Wide Applications of Yeast

1.3 Start-Up Landscape

1.3.1 Key Start-Ups in the Ecosystem

1.3.2 Funding Analysis

1.3.2.1 Major Investors

1.3.2.2 Top Innovation in Solar-Powered Microbes

2 Application

2.1 Solar-Powered Microbes Market (by End-Use Industry)

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2 Food

2.1.2.1 Bakery and Confectionery

2.1.2.2 Dairy

2.1.2.3 Fruits and Vegetables

2.1.2.4 Beverages

2.1.2.5 Meat

2.1.3 Feed

3 Products

3.1 Solar-Powered Microbes Market (by Type)

3.1.1 Introduction

3.1.2 Molds

3.1.2.1 Morphological Characteristics

3.1.2.2 Physiological Characteristics

3.1.2.3 Classification of Molds and Industrial Importance of Molds

3.1.3 Yeast

3.1.3.1 Morphological Characteristics

3.1.3.2 Physiological Characteristics

3.1.3.3 Classification of Yeast and Industrial Importance of Yeast

3.1.3.3.1 Saccharomyces Cerevisiae

3.1.3.3.2 Non-Saccharomyces Yeasts

3.1.4 Bacteria

3.1.4.1 Morphological Characteristics

3.1.4.2 Physiological Characteristics

3.1.4.3 Classification of Bacteria and Industrial Importance of Bacteria

3.1.4.3.1 Bacillus: Rod-shaped

3.1.4.3.2 Coccus: Spherical Shaped

3.1.4.3.2.1 Spirillum

3.1.4.3.2.2 Spirochete

3.1.4.3.3 Coccobacillus: Oval Shaped

3.2 Solar-Powered Microbes Market: Value Chain Analysis

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

5.1 Company Overview

5.1.1 Role in the Solar-Powered Microbes Market

5.1.2 Product Portfolio

5.1.3 Corporate Strategies

5.1.3.1 Joint Ventures

5.1.4 Strengths and Weaknesses

