Global Solar PV Backsheet Market to Grow at 15% CAGR and Register $2 Billion Incremental Growth During 2020-2024 | Technavio

The report on the solar PV backsheet market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of thin-film solar PV modules.

Technavio analyzes the market by product (fluoropolymer and non-fluoropolymer) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). Rising investments in renewables are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the solar PV backsheet market during the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The solar PV backsheet market covers the following areas:

Solar PV Backsheet Market Sizing

Solar PV Backsheet Market Forecast

Solar PV Backsheet Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

3M Co.

Co. Agfa-Gevaert NV

Arkema SA

DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

Jolywood (Suzhou) Sunwatt Co. Ltd.

Koninklijke DSM NV

KREMPEL GmbH

Nippon Light Metal Holdings Co. Ltd.

Toray Industries Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Non-fluoropolymer - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers – Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

