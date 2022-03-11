Global Solar PV Services Market Report 2022: Opportunities in Digital Solar PV Services, Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy, & Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Solar PV Services Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study traces the growth of the PV services market, in terms of best practices in the industry and key elements required for the success of PV service providers.

This research service touches upon the various drivers of the global solar PV market, trends that are shaping the market, and the challenges that the stakeholders face. In addition to the current installed capacity of solar PV, the types of service contracts that industry participants enter into, and the revenues estimated from each contract type are presented both globally and regionally.



Climate change has spurred a flurry of investments in renewable sources and decarbonization efforts. Following the COP21, Paris (2016) which proposed renewable source targets to be achieved by 2030, more than 100 countries pledged to cut methane emissions by 30.0% from 2020 levels at the recent COP26; this is likely to have a direct impact on the energy sector, primarily O&G, the main source of methane emissions, further boosting transition to other renewable sources like solar PV.



Unlike wind power which requires significant investment and land, solar PV offers several advantages: low investment, low maintenance, an abundant source of power all through the year, and ease of accessibility.



The advancement of storage technologies has further strengthened the case for PV, as production variability has been a major source of concern in the past. Besides, consistent maintenance services are required to increase PV yield and to improve the efficiency of PV equipment.



Growth opportunities that market players can profit from, besides leading the transformation of the industry, are identified.



Key Issues Addressed

What is the current status of the global solar PV service market?

What are the key drivers and restraints affecting the market? What are the competitive factors in this market?

Is the market growing; how long will it continue to grow and at what rate?

What are the best practices expected from O&M service providers in the global solar PV service market?

Which are the key growth regions for solar PV? Which countries are suitable for investments in these regions?

How is the competitive environment? Who are the key market participants? What are their innovative business models or solutions?

How are revenues expected to change over the next few years?

What are the avenues available for strategic investments in the global solar PV market? How best can key stakeholders benefit from them?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Solar PV Services Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Solar PV Services

Scope of Analysis

Key Findings

Segmentation by Contract Type

Segmentation by End-user Type

Solar PV Maintenance Service Requirements

Factors Impacting Solar PV Service Strategy

Solar PV Service Business Models

Types of Maintenance Services

Pricing Considerations

Contractual Inclusions (Additional Services)

Sample Service Offerings of a PV Service Provider and Maintenance Requirements of Clients

Share of Cost Components - O&M

3. Solar PV Services

Key Maintenance Services (in addition to repairs)

Impact of Dust Accumulation on Panel Yield and Array Cleaning

Strategic Considerations in Choosing Cleaning Technologies

Cleaning Technologies and Key Considerations

Types of Cleaning Solutions Available

Strategic Attractiveness of Various Cleaning Technologies

Wires/Cables Management

Inverter Management

Spare Parts/Warranty Management

Monitoring and Data Analytics

Contractual Guarantees

Status of Maintenance Reporting Requirements

Performance Guarantees

Strategic Partnerships/Expansion Considerations

Maintenance Best Practices Checklist, Europe , India , and US

, , and US Bids Prequalification Checklist

4. Solar PV Service Trends

Trend 1 - Falling O&M prices

Trend 2 - Consolidation of portfolios

Trend 3 - Retrofit Coatings for PV Modules

Trend 4 - Innovative Monitoring and Maintenance

Trend 5 - Digital Solar PV Services

Trend 6 - Drones/Robotics

Trend 7 - Digital Twin Technology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Key Growth Metrics

Solar PV Annual Capacity Addition Forecast by Region

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Region

Solar PV Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Region

Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type

Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by Region

Solar PV Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Solar PV Services

Competitive Environment, Solar PV Services Market

Revenue Share, Solar PV Services

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth - New Entrant/Expansion Plans

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, North America

Key Growth Metrics for North America

Solar PV Cumulative Installed Capacity Forecast by Country, North America

Solar PV Service Revenue Forecast by End-user Type, North America

PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Country, North America

PV Solar Service Revenue Forecast by Contract Type, North America

Revenue Forecast Analysis, North America

6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Europe

7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, LATAM

8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, APAC

9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Middle East

10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Africa

11. Growth Opportunity Universe, PV Services Market

Growth Opportunity 1 - Specialist Services for FPV/APV

Growth Opportunity 2 - Specialist Services for BAPV/BIPV

Growth Opportunity 3 - Digital Solar PV Services

Growth Opportunity 4 - Strategic Partnerships for Circular Economy

Growth Opportunity 5 - Solar-as-a-service for Higher PV Uptake

12. Appendix

List of O&M Service Providers

