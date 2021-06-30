FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 8; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 398 Companies: 69 - Players covered include Acuity Brands, Inc.; Bajaj Electricals Ltd.; Bridgelux, Inc.; Cooper Lighting, LLC; Dragons Breath Solar Ltd.; Jiangsu SOKOYO Solar Lighting Co., Ltd.; Signify Holding BV; Solektra International; Sunna Design SA; Urja Global Ltd. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Lighting Source (LED, CFL); Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Solar Street Lighting Market to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

Solar street lighting systems rely on solar photovoltaic panels for capturing and storing solar energy, and are widely considered for outdoor lighting. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by shift towards clean energy, government initiatives and massive adoption of these systems. Ambitious programs to promote sustainable development and curtail greenhouse gas emissions coupled with government subsidies and focus on clean power are stimulating the market growth. The pressing need to lower energy consumption and large-scale installation of solar street lighting systems by residential and commercial users are opening new growth opportunities. In addition to targeting integration of renewable energy into the grid, various countries are betting on solar street lighting to serve remote areas that are difficult to be covered by traditional options. These systems are garnering significant attention owing to their extended service life, ecological operations, high energy efficiency and low emissions. Declining costs of solar lighting systems have made them an attractive alternative to conventional options that are known for heavy carbon footprint along with expensive operating and maintenance costs. The increasing investment in smart city projects is bound to propel the demand for solar street lighting systems that hold potential to help governments in achieving their sustainability targets, mitigating climate change and controlling carbon emissions.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Solar Street Lighting estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.3% CAGR to reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the CFL segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 40.9% share of the global Solar Street Lighting market. LED-powered solar street lighting is emerging as a popular option for supporting the outdoor infrastructure due to outstanding properties of LED technology, such as energy saving, high efficiency, easy maintenance and environmental protection. On the other hand, CFL is garnering significant attention in developing nations owing to its higher energy efficiency in comparison to conventional incandescent bulbs as a result of enhanced luminescence.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $825.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026

The Solar Street Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$825.4 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 14.76% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 17.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.5% and 14.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Emerging economies in Asia-Pacific and Africa are making serious efforts to tap solar energy and pushing solar networks. Increasing investment in advanced infrastructure such as highways and roads to accommodate rising vehicular traffic is expected to present lucrative opportunities to market participants. Various countries in the Asia-Pacific region are prompting energy-efficient lighting systems to support cost savings and expansion of their manufacturing industry. The market is gaining from increasing number of solar projects and the consistent demand for advanced energy management systems. Europe represents a major solar street lighting market, owing to rapid transition towards clean energy. More

