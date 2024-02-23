Global Soldier Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI Emerges to Revolutionize Systems, Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soldier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Soldier Systems estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vision segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Soldier systems are advanced equipment and technologies designed to enhance the capabilities and protection of military personnel in modern warfare scenarios. They encompass a wide range of tools, equipment, and technologies that soldiers use to improve their effectiveness, survivability, and situational awareness on the battlefield.

These systems are crucial for ensuring the safety and success of military operations, as soldiers remain the most valuable asset in any army. By equipping them with state-of-the-art gear and technology, soldier systems aim to optimize their performance and increase their operational effectiveness. There are various types of soldier systems, including personal protective equipment (PPE), communication systems, weapon systems, navigation and targeting systems, and medical and survival equipment.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR



The Soldier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Military & Defense Spending Spurs Opportunities for Soldier Systems

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Soldier Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)

Driving Growth Momentum in the Soldier Systems Market, Military Wearable Technology Hits Mainstream

The Growing World of Human Augmentation Drives Demand Opportunity for Military Exoskeleton

The Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation Provides a Nurturing Environment for the Evolution of Exoskeletons: Global Human Augmentation Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 & 2027

Here's How Armies Worldwide Are Looking to Better Protect Their Combat Troops

Nanotechnology Use in Soldier Systems Gains Momentum

AI Emerges to Revolutionize Soldiers Systems

New Technologies Revolutionize Vision Systems for Soldiers

Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMR) Continues to Witness Steady Demand

Technology Innovation & Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drive the Value of Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)

Aselsan A.S.

BAE Systems PLC

Elbit Systems Ltd.

FLIR Systems, Inc.

General Dynamics Corporation

Harris Corporation

Leonardo SpA

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

Rockwell Collins, Inc.

SAAB AB

Safran Group

Thales Group

Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC

Warrior Sensor Systems

