Global Soldier Systems Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: AI Emerges to Revolutionize Systems, Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation

23 Feb, 2024, 18:45 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soldier Systems - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Soldier Systems Market to Reach $15 Billion by 2030

The global market for Soldier Systems estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Personal Protection, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.4% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vision segment is estimated at 5.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

Soldier systems are advanced equipment and technologies designed to enhance the capabilities and protection of military personnel in modern warfare scenarios. They encompass a wide range of tools, equipment, and technologies that soldiers use to improve their effectiveness, survivability, and situational awareness on the battlefield.

These systems are crucial for ensuring the safety and success of military operations, as soldiers remain the most valuable asset in any army. By equipping them with state-of-the-art gear and technology, soldier systems aim to optimize their performance and increase their operational effectiveness. There are various types of soldier systems, including personal protective equipment (PPE), communication systems, weapon systems, navigation and targeting systems, and medical and survival equipment.

The global market for soldier systems is competitive, with various companies vying for market share. The global key competitors' percentage market share in 2023 provides insights into the competitive landscape, while the competitive market presence categorizes players based on their market strength and activity. Recent market activity highlights ongoing innovations and developments in soldier systems, such as advancements in materials, technology integration, and enhanced functionality to meet the evolving needs of modern military forces. 

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.9% CAGR

The Soldier Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Robust Military & Defense Spending Spurs Opportunities for Soldier Systems
  • Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on Soldier Systems: Military Spending by Top Countries in 2023 (In US$ Billion)
  • Driving Growth Momentum in the Soldier Systems Market, Military Wearable Technology Hits Mainstream
  • The Growing World of Human Augmentation Drives Demand Opportunity for Military Exoskeleton
  • The Growing Knowledge Base Surrounding Human Augmentation Provides a Nurturing Environment for the Evolution of Exoskeletons: Global Human Augmentation Market (In US$ Million) for Years 2023, 2025 & 2027
  • Here's How Armies Worldwide Are Looking to Better Protect Their Combat Troops
  • Nanotechnology Use in Soldier Systems Gains Momentum
  • AI Emerges to Revolutionize Soldiers Systems
  • New Technologies Revolutionize Vision Systems for Soldiers
  • Land Mobile Radio Systems (LMR) Continues to Witness Steady Demand
  • Technology Innovation & Focus on Reducing Costs of Military Training Drive the Value of Multiple Integrated Laser Engagement Systems (MILES)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 60 Featured)

  • Aselsan A.S.
  • BAE Systems PLC
  • Elbit Systems Ltd.
  • FLIR Systems, Inc.
  • General Dynamics Corporation
  • Harris Corporation
  • Leonardo SpA
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • Rheinmetall AG
  • Rockwell Collins, Inc.
  • SAAB AB
  • Safran Group
  • Thales Group
  • Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC
  • Warrior Sensor Systems

