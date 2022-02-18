Global Solid-State Batteries Market: Prioritizing SSB Production Offers Competitive Advantages to Europe and North America

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Breakthrough Innovations in Solid-State Batteries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The ongoing, albeit intermittent, transition to renewable energy sources has made it apparent that new methods of electric energy storage are required to balance energy supply and demand. The widespread adoption of electric vehicles spurs the need for more cost-effective energy storage solutions. At the same time, rising climate change awareness pushes manufacturers to invest in clean technologies for increased battery efficiency and lifespan. Growing battery research and development leads to vast improvements in material performance and reduced production costs.

Solid-state batteries (SSB) offer enhanced safety and increased energy density, overcoming the safety challenges of conventional lithium-ion batteries that use liquid organic electrolytes.

The study presents an overview of SSB technologies, focusing on disruptive technologies, research focus areas, and the latest innovations in the SSB space.

The study highlights the necessity of SSBs, discusses the major technology development challenges to their wide-scale market adoption and competitiveness, and covers the following:

Overview and technology trends of SSB

Key properties and drawbacks to SSB deployment

Performance analysis of solid-state electrolytes

Solid-state electrolyte processing techniques

Primary requirements for SSB manufacturing

Technology ecosystem assessment - Stakeholders and innovations

Intellectual property landscape of SSB technologies

Growth opportunities in SSB technologies

Key Topics Covered:



1.0 Strategic Imperatives

2.0 Research Context and Summary of Findings

3.0 SSB Technology Trends

3.1 Solid-State Li-ion Batteries as Next-Generation Energy Storage

3.2 Solid-State Electrolyte Performance Indicators as Decisive Criteria for Commercialization

3.3 Major Challenges to SSB Technology Development

3.4 Preventing Interfacial Challenges and Electrochemical Decomposition

3.5 Existing and Emerging Commercial Solid-State Electrolytes

3.6 Inorganic Solid-State Electrolytes Have Improved Ionic Conductivity and Mechanical Stability

3.7 Electrochemical Stability Window of Various Solid-State Electrolytes and Electrodes

3.8 Hybrid Electrolytes Are the Most Promising Solid-State Electrolytes

3.9 Common Preparation Techniques for Solid-State Electrolytes

3.10 Cathode Coating Type Depends on Processing Technique

3.11 Primary Requirements for Scalable SSB Manufacturing

3.12 Battery Recyclability and Sustainability

4.0 Innovation Ecosystem-Companies to Watch

4.1 Sakuu Corporation, US

4.2 Group14 Technologies, US

4.3 Factorial Energy, US

4.4 Cuberg, US

4.5 Prieto Battery, US

4.6 Cymbet, US

4.7 Addionics, UK

4.8 Notable SSB Innovators and Product Developers

4.9 Key SSB Manufacturers and Their Latest Achievements

5.0 IP Analysis of Technologies Enabling SSB

5.1 SSB Patent Activity by Geography

5.2 Competitive Landscape of SSB Patent Activity

6.0 Growth Opportunity Universe

6.1 Growth Opportunity 1: Switching from Liquid to Solid-State Electrolytes to Improve Battery Safety and Performance

6.2 Growth Opportunity 2: Mass Manufacturing to Drive SSB Technology Implementation

6.3 Growth Opportunity 3: Prioritizing SSB Production Offers Competitive Advantages to Europe and North America

