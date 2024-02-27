Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Industry Report, 2022-2024 and 2030: S-SBR Market Enjoys Robust Bond with Growth due to Demand Impetus from Adhesives & Sealants Industry

DUBLIN, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030



The global market for Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Tire, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.4% CAGR and reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Footwear segment is estimated at 5.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



Amidst a global economic update, the competitive landscape of the Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) market is examined, highlighting key strategies such as vertical integration and tire application focus. The market share of global key competitors in 2023, along with the diverse market presence of 29 players worldwide, underscores the competitive dynamics. An overview of SBR and S-SBR sets the context, emphasizing the growing demand for synthetic rubber and S-SBR.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $721.7 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.8% CAGR

Regional analyses reveal Asia-Pacific's remarkable growth pace, with North America and Europe also contributing significantly. Recent market activity reflects a dynamic industry responding to evolving demands and market trends.



The Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$721.7 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Controlling Coupling Process to Optimize Desired Attributes of S-SBR

S-SBR Market Tightens Grip on Growth with Impetus from Tire Manufacturing

A Buzzling Tire Business Translates Into Increased Supply Opportunities for S-SBR Manufacturers

Global Tire Market: Percentage Breakdown of Tire Raw Material Cost Breakdown by Material Type

Automobile Tire Composition: Frequently Used Constituents

Composition of Passenger/Light Truck Tires and Truck Tires

High-Performance, Green Tires Bode Well for Market

Interesting Blend of FESBR & Silica Composites Opens Up New Avenues for Tires

Encouraging Outlook for Automobile Production despite Disruptions, Bodes Well for the Growth of Automotive Tires and S-SBR

Rubber, the Unsung Hero of Automotive Innovation

Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the S-SBR Popularity in Tires of EVs

Robust Sales of EVs Mean Increased Application Possibilities for S-SBR

Growing EV Adoption & Production to Benefit the Popularity of S-SBR in EV Tires

Footwear: A Prominent Application Segment

S-SBR Market Enjoys Robust Bond with Growth due to Demand Impetus from Adhesives & Sealants Industry

Recovering Construction Industry Bodes Well for the Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market

Construction Industry Dynamics Shape Demand Trends in Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber Market

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Urbanization Drives Need for S-SBR Usage in Automobile and Construction Markets

Growing Middle Class Population

Market Restraints and Challenges

