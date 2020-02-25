Global Solvents Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Solvents market worldwide is projected to grow by 6.1 Million Metric Tons, driven by a compounded growth of 2.9%. Alcohols, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 13.3 Million Metric Tons by the year 2025, Alcohols will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 300.3 Thousand Metric Tons to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 286.1 Thousand Metric Tons worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Alcohols will reach a market size of 1.2 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately 986.1 Thousand Metric Tons in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

A Prelude

Growing Popularity of Bio and Green Solvents

Market Prospects Intrinsically Linked to Economic Scenario

Stable Economic Outlook to Keep Market Sentiment Intact in the

Immediate Term

Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: The Most Important Market for Solvents

Global Competitor Market Shares

Solvents Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (Canada)

BP p.l.c. (UK)

Celanese Corporation (USA)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP (USA)

CITGO Petroleum Corporation (USA)

Eastman Chemical Company (USA)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (USA)

Honeywell International, Inc. (USA)

Huntsman Corporation (USA)

INEOS Group Limited (UK)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

Occidental Chemical Corporation (USA)

Sasol Limited (South Africa)

Shell Chemicals Limited (UK)

Solvay S.A. (Belgium)

The Dow Chemical Company (USA)

Union Carbide Corporation (USA)

Total S.A. (France)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Green Solvents Set to Make Bigger Gains

Petrochemical-based Solvents vs Green Solvents: A Comparative

Analysis

Environmental Regulations Spur Growth of Green Solvents

North America Leads in Bio Solvents for Oilfield Applications

Oxygenated Solvents - Green Credentials Drive Increased

Consumption

Brief Overview of Select Oxygenated Solvents

Diacetone Alcohol (DAA)

Hexylene Glycol

Isophorone (IPHO)

Mesityl Oxide (MO)

Methylisobutylcarbinol (MIBC)

Methylisobutylketone (MIBK)

Trimethylcyclohexanone (TMCHONE)

Alcohols - the Largest and Fastest Growing Market

Dibasic Esters Gather Momentum

Methyl Ether Ketones Witness Demand Deceleration

Growing Demand for Acetates

Hydrocarbon and Chlorinated Solvents Demand on the Decline

Key Role of Solvents in a Plethora of Manufacturing &

Processing Applications Keeps the Market Momentum Intact

Paints & Coatings: Major End-Use Sector for Solvents

Declining Use of Solvent-based Paints & Coatings Remains a Key

Concern

Adhesives: A Conventional End-Use Application

Major End-Use Applications for Adhesives: A Snapshot

Industrial Cleaning: A Key Revenue Contributor

Electronic Cleaning Solvents - Banking on the Rise of

Electronics Manufacturing

Household Cleaning Products Rely on Solvents for Effective

Performance

Solvents Remain a Key Material in Pharmaceutical Preparation

Solvents: A Primary Material in Printing Ink Manufacturing

Application of Solvents in Printing Inks by Printing Process:

A Snapshot

Rising Demand for Personal Care and Cosmetics Bodes Well for

Market Growth

Solvents for Food Processing and Packaging

Use of Solvents Remains Important in Automobile Manufacturing

and Assembly

Market to Benefit from Upward Trajectory in Automotive Production

Opportunity Indicators

Solvents & Solvent-containing Materials - Critical in Aircraft

Construction

Metal Casting Industry Relies on Solvents for Smoother Process

Operations

Solvents Induce Flexibility in Asphalt Compounding

Wood Preservation Made Easier with Solvents

Solvent Usage in Ground Transportation

Advanced Solvent Based Cleaning Systems Replace Aqueous

Cleaning Systems

Trade Statistics

Organic Composite Solvents and Thinners, Prepared Paint or

Varnish Removers

Waste Organic Solvents, Halogenated

Waste Organic Solvents, Non-Halogenated





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 144

