Global Solvometallurgy Industry Research Report 2023-2024 & 2034: Key Technologies and Processes,?Analysis of Metals and Minerals Processed and Extracted,?Commercial Analysis, Competitive Landscape

News provided by

Research and Markets

29 Sep, 2023, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Solvometallurgy 2024-2034" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the evolving materials landscape, this report offers a deep-dive into the solvometallurgy sector, meticulously examining market drivers, challenges, and pivotal technologies shaping this arena.

Furthermore, we shed light on the specific metals and minerals that benefit from processing and extraction, providing invaluable data. Concluding our analysis, we spotlight leading companies in the domain, presenting a complete outlook for industry experts and stakeholders.

Solvometallurgy, utilizing non-aqueous solvents for mineral treatment and metal extraction, stands as an eco-friendly and cost-efficient alternative to conventional methods like pyrometallurgy.

The soaring global appetite, especially from energy-intensive and tech-centric sectors, for crucial minerals and metals such as lithium, nickel, rare earths, and more, underscores the urgency to boost supply and minimize reliance on imports, notably from China.

Ensuring consistent availability and pricing of these resources is paramount for a sustainable, low-carbon future, with projections suggesting a demand for over 3 billion tons of novel minerals and metals to meet 2050 climate targets.

With its potential for reducing carbon emissions, conserving energy, optimizing metal recovery, and enhancing yield from ores and residues cost-effectively, solvometallurgy emerges as a game-changer.

The global solvometallurgy market's evolution is instrumental for future metal and mineral demand fulfillment, with diverse players, from innovative startups to mining giants and chemical manufacturers, staking their claim.

Report contents include:

  • Technology analysis
  • Description of other processes.
  • Market drivers and challenges.
  • Key technologies and processes 
  • Analysis of Metals and minerals processed and extracted 
  • Commercial solvometallurgy market analysis:
  • Profiles of 43 companies.

Companies profiled include

  • BacTech
  • BASF
  • Berkeley Energia
  • EnviroMetal Technologies
  • Metso
  • PH7
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining

Key Topics Covered:

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 TERMS AND DEFINITIONS

3 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS
3.1 Description
3.2 Other processes
3.2.1 Pyrometallurgy
3.2.2 Hydrometallurgy
3.2.3 Electrometallurgy
3.2.4 Aeriometallurgy
3.3 Motivation for use
3.4 Key technologies. materials and processes
3.4.1 Comparative analysis
3.4.2 Solvent extraction
3.4.2.1 Process description
3.4.2.2 Advantages
3.4.2.3 Challenges
3.4.3 Bioleaching
3.4.4 Chloride/Chlorine Leaching
3.4.5 Supercritical Fluid Extraction
3.4.6 Ionic Liquids
3.4.7 Direct Solvent Extraction
3.4.8 Heap Leaching
3.4.9 Pressure Oxidation Leaching
3.4.10 Microwave Heating
3.4.11 Ultrasound-Assisted Leaching
3.4.12 Resin-in-Pulp
3.4.13 Electrowinning
3.4.14 Other
3.4.14.1 Metal-Organic Frameworks (MOFs)
3.4.14.2 Deep eutectic solvents
3.4.14.3 Nanoparticles
3.4.14.4 Carbon nanotubes
3.4.14.5 Conductive polymers
3.4.14.6 Bio-materials
3.5 Metals and minerals processed and extracted
3.5.1 Copper
3.5.1.1 Global copper demand and trends
3.5.1.2 Markets and applications
3.5.1.3 Copper extraction and recovery
3.5.2 Nickel
3.5.3 Cobalt
3.5.3.1 Global demand and trends
3.5.3.2 Markets and applications
3.5.3.3 Extraction and recovery
3.5.4 Rare Earth Elements (REE)
3.5.5 Lithium
3.5.6 Gold
3.5.7 Uranium
3.5.8 Zinc
3.5.9 Manganese
3.5.10 Tantalum
3.5.11 Niobium
3.5.12 Indium
3.5.13 Gallium
3.5.14 Germanium
3.5.15 Antimony

4 MARKET ANALYSIS
4.1 Current state of the market
4.2 Market players
4.3 SWOT analysis
4.4 Market map
4.5 Value chain
4.6 Historical and current market size estimates
4.6.1 Total revenues 2019-2022
4.6.2 By process and technology
4.6.3 By region
4.7 Growth projections and forecasts
4.7.1 Estimated revenues 2023-2034
4.7.2 By process and technology
4.7.3 By region
4.8 Market drivers and growth factors
4.9 Market challenges

5 COMPANY PROFILES (43 company profiles)

  • Atlas Chemical Industries
  • BacTech Environmental Corporation
  • BASF
  • Berkeley Energia
  • Brazilian Nickel PLC
  • Cheetah Resources
  • Clariant
  • Dow Chemicals
  • Dundee Sustainable Technologies
  • DuPont
  • eCobalt Solutions
  • EnviroMetal Technologies
  • Freeport McMoRan
  • Fluor
  • FLSmidth
  • Glencore
  • Glory Resources
  • Hatch
  • Henkel
  • IXOM
  • Jervois Global
  • Jetti Resources
  • Kemira
  • Metso
  • Namibia Critical Metals
  • Neometals
  • NioCorp Developments
  • Nouryon
  • Peninsula Energy
  • PH7
  • Rio Tinto
  • Search Minerals
  • Solvay
  • Solvometallurgical Technologies
  • STEAG
  • Sumitomo Metal Mining
  • SNF Floerger
  • Taguang Technology
  • Tantalus Rare Earths
  • Teck Resources
  • Tenova
  • Tetronics
  • Thermax
  • Zeobond

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c63c03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Natural Fiber Plastics Market Report 2024-2034: Focus on Automotive, Packaging, Construction & Buildings, Appliances, Consumer Electronics, and Furniture Industries

Cybersecurity Demands Propel Role-Based Access Control Market to Soar Beyond USD 15 Billion by 2027

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.