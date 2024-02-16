Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Major Players - Novartis, Sun Pharma, Midatech Pharma, Ipsen Pharma, Chiasma, Peptron, Dauntless Pharma, Camurus, Teva, and Pfizer

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Somatostatin Analogs Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global somatostatin analogs market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global somatostatin analogs market looks promising with opportunities in the acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumor markets. The major drivers for this market are the growing incidence of cushing syndrome, acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and various associated illnesses, increasing knowledge of growth hormone-related disorders and early cancer diagnosis, along with rising progress in cancer treatment and global growth of clinical facilities for treating uncommon disorders.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies somatostatin analogs companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Somatostatin Analogs Market Insights

Octreotide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because its therapeutic uses include acromegaly, carcinoid tumors, and vasoactive intestinal peptide tumors.

North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because the high prevalence of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumor is the primary driver of regional growth.

Some of the key somatostatin analogs companies are as follows:

Novartis

Sun Pharmaceutical

Midatech Pharma

Ipsen Pharma

Chiasma

Peptron

Dauntless Pharmaceuticals

Camurus

Teva Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type

3.3.1: Octreotide

3.3.2: Lanreotide

3.3.3: Pasireotide

3.4: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application

3.4.1: Acromegaly

3.4.2: Neuroendocrine Tumors

3.4.3: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Region

4.2: North American Somatostatin Analogs Market

4.2.2: North American Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others

4.3: European Somatostatin Analogs Market

4.3.1: European Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide

4.3.2: European Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others

4.4: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market

4.4.1: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide

4.4.2: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others

4.5: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market

4.5.1: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide

4.5.2: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Novartis

7.2: Sun Pharmaceutical

7.3: Midatech Pharma

7.4: Ipsen Pharma

7.5: Chiasma

7.6: Peptron

7.7: Dauntless Pharmaceuticals

7.8: Camurus

7.9: Teva Pharmaceuticals

7.10: Pfizer

