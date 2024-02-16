Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Report 2024-2030 Featuring Major Players - Novartis, Sun Pharma, Midatech Pharma, Ipsen Pharma, Chiasma, Peptron, Dauntless Pharma, Camurus, Teva, and Pfizer

News provided by

Research and Markets

16 Feb, 2024, 13:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Somatostatin Analogs Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global somatostatin analogs market is expected to reach an estimated $8.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030. 

The future of the global somatostatin analogs market looks promising with opportunities in the acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumor markets. The major drivers for this market are the growing incidence of cushing syndrome, acromegaly, neuroendocrine tumors (NETs), and various associated illnesses, increasing knowledge of growth hormone-related disorders and early cancer diagnosis, along with rising progress in cancer treatment and global growth of clinical facilities for treating uncommon disorders.

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain.

With these strategies somatostatin analogs companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Somatostatin Analogs Market Insights

  • Octreotide will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because its therapeutic uses include acromegaly, carcinoid tumors, and vasoactive intestinal peptide tumors.
  • North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period because the high prevalence of acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumor is the primary driver of regional growth.

Some of the key somatostatin analogs companies are as follows:

  • Novartis
  • Sun Pharmaceutical
  • Midatech Pharma
  • Ipsen Pharma
  • Chiasma
  • Peptron
  • Dauntless Pharmaceuticals
  • Camurus
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Pfizer

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market : Market Dynamics
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges

3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030
3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.2. Global Somatostatin Analogs Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)
3.3: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type
3.3.1: Octreotide
3.3.2: Lanreotide
3.3.3: Pasireotide
3.4: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application
3.4.1: Acromegaly
3.4.2: Neuroendocrine Tumors
3.4.3: Others

4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030
4.1: Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Region
4.2: North American Somatostatin Analogs Market
4.2.2: North American Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others
4.3: European Somatostatin Analogs Market
4.3.1: European Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide
4.3.2: European Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others
4.4: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market
4.4.1: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide
4.4.2: APAC Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others
4.5: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market
4.5.1: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type: Octreotide, Lanreotide, and Pasireotide
4.5.2: ROW Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application: Acromegaly, Neuroendocrine Tumors, and Others

5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Operational Integration
5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Application
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Somatostatin Analogs Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing

7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: Novartis
7.2: Sun Pharmaceutical
7.3: Midatech Pharma
7.4: Ipsen Pharma
7.5: Chiasma
7.6: Peptron
7.7: Dauntless Pharmaceuticals
7.8: Camurus
7.9: Teva Pharmaceuticals
7.10: Pfizer

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vlzwft

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Rise in Remote Access Needs Boosts Cloud-Based LIMS Adoption Across Europe

Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Rise in Remote Access Needs Boosts Cloud-Based LIMS Adoption Across Europe

The "Europe Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's...
Global Plant-based Meat Market Report 2024: China is Emerging as a Major Player - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Company Analysis 2023-2030

Global Plant-based Meat Market Report 2024: China is Emerging as a Major Player - Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Company Analysis 2023-2030

The "Global Plant-based Meat Market, Size, Forecast 2024-2030, Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Insight, Impact of Inflation, Company Analysis" report ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.