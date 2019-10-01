Global Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) System Market 2019-2023: Rising Focus on Real Time 3D Sonars

DUBLIN, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) System Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Sonar (Sound Navigation and Ranging) System Market report provides an in depth analysis of the global sonar system market by value, by application, by region, etc. The report provides a detailed analysis of the commercial and defence sonar system market by application. The report also provides a regional analysis of the sonar system market.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global sonar system market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The global sonar system market has increased significantly during the years 2017-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The sonar system market is expected to increase due to the expanding maritime tourism sector, increasing seaborne trade activities, rise in the new ship orders, the growing use of sonar system in fishery industry, increasing consumption of oil and gas, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as the side effects on marine life from the usage of sonar, shortage of qualified professionals in the maritime industry, etc.

The global sonar system market is highly fragmented with many market players operating worldwide. Some sonar system market players operating on a local level while other players operating on a regional and global level. Many local and regional vendors are offering specific application sonar systems for varied end-users.



Further, key players of the sonar system market are Thales Group (Thales Underwater Systems), Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, Raytheon Company, Lockheed Martin Corporation, are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Sonar System: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Sonar

2.1.2 History of Sonar System

2.1.3 Uses of Sonar System

2.1.4 Harmful Effects of Sonar on Marine Life

2.2 Sonar System Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Sonar System Segmentation by Application

2.2.2 Sonar System Segmentation by Product Type

2.2.3 Sonar System Segmentation by Frequency and Installation



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Sonar System Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Sonar System Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Sonar System Market by Application (Defense and Commercial)

3.1.3 Global Sonar System Market by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and ROW)

3.2 Global Sonar System Market: Application Analysis

3.2.1 Global Defense Sonar System Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Defense Sonar System Market by Application (Anti-submarine Warfare, Mine Detection & Countermeasure and Others)

3.2.3 Global Commercial Sonar System Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Commercial Sonar System Market by Application (Navigation, Hydrography and Fishing)

3.2.5 Global Navigation Commercial Sonar System Market by Value

3.2.6 Global Hydrography Commercial Sonar System Market by Value

3.2.7 Global Fishing Commercial Sonar System Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America Sonar System Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Sonar System Market by Value

4.2 Europe Sonar System Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Sonar System Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Sonar System Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Sonar System Market by Value

4.4 ROW Sonar System Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 ROW Sonar System Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Expanding Maritime Tourism Sector

5.1.2 Increasing Seaborne Trade Activities

5.1.3 Rise in the New Ship Orders

5.1.4 Growing Use of Sonar System in Fishery Industry

5.1.5 Rising Defense Expenditure

5.1.6 Increasing Consumption of Oil and Gas

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Side Effects on Marine Life from the Usage of Sonar

5.2.2 Shortage of Qualified Professionals in Maritime Industry

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Escalating Demand for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (UUVs)

5.3.2 Growing Popularity of Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS)

5.3.3 Increasing Use of Sonars for Anti-submarine Warfare (ASW) Techniques

5.3.4 Rising Focus on Real Time 3D Sonars



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Sonar System Market Players: A Financial Comparison

6.2 Global Sonar System Market Players by Revenue CAGR

6.3 Global Sonar System Market Players by Research & Development (R&D) Expenses



7. Company Profiles



Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Company

Thales Group (Thales Underwater Systems)

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc

