Global Sonar System Market Report 2023: Burgeoning Demand for Sonobuoy for Tactical Defense Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonar System Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sonar system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Atlas Elektronik
- Furuno
- JRC
- Kongsberg Gruppen
- L3 Technologies
- Lockheed Martin
- Navico
- Raytheon
- Sonardyne
- Teledyne
- Thales
- Ultra Electronics
This report on global sonar system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global sonar system market by segmenting the market based on operation, application, ports, installation and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the sonar system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing naval ship procurement
- Rising commercial ship deliveries worldwide
- Burgeoning demand for sonobuoy for tactical defense
Challenges
- Negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic
- Supply Issues
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type of Operation
- Active
- Passive
- Dual
by Application
- Commercial
- Military
- Scientific
by Ports
- Hull Mounted
- Stern Mounted
- Dipping
- Sonobuoy
by Installation
- Airborne
- Port
- Towed
- Unmanned Underwater Vehicle
- Vessel-Mounted
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
