Global Sonar System Market Report 2023: Burgeoning Demand for Sonobuoy for Tactical Defense Fuels the Sector

The global sonar system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2023-2030.

The global sonar system market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Atlas Elektronik

Furuno

JRC

Kongsberg Gruppen

L3 Technologies

Lockheed Martin

Navico

Raytheon

Sonardyne

Teledyne

Thales

Ultra Electronics

This report on global sonar system market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global sonar system market by segmenting the market based on operation, application, ports, installation and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the sonar system market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing naval ship procurement

Rising commercial ship deliveries worldwide

Burgeoning demand for sonobuoy for tactical defense

Challenges

Negative impact of COVID-19 pandemic

Supply Issues

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type of Operation

Active

Passive

Dual

by Application

Commercial

Military

Scientific

by Ports

Hull Mounted

Stern Mounted

Dipping

Sonobuoy

by Installation

Airborne

Port

Towed

Unmanned Underwater Vehicle

Vessel-Mounted

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

Rest of Middle East & Africa

