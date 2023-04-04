Global Sonar Systems Market Report 2023: Featuring Ultra Electronics, Thales, NAVICO, L3Harris Technologies and Kongsberg Gruppen Among Others

DUBLIN, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonar Systems Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global sonar systems market grew from $3.59 billion in 2022 to $3.84 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The sonar systems market is expected to grow to $5.01 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.9%.

Major players in the sonar systems market are Ultra Electronics, Thales Group, NAVICO, L3Harris Technologies Inc., ATLAS ELEKTRONIK, Kongsberg Gruppen, Lockheed Martin, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, Sonardyne, Aselsan, FURUNO ELECTRIC CO. Ltd., Japan Radio Co., DSIT Solutions Ltd., Northrop Grumman., and General Dynamics Mission Systems Inc.

The sonar systems market consists of sales of active and passive sonar systems. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The sonar systems refer to systems based on the SONAR (Sound Navigation and Ranging) technology. Sonar is a technique in which sound waves are propagated at a certain frequency for mapping distances and objects, especially in marine navigation, since sound waves can travel a longer distance in the water than radar and light waves. Sound waves emitted or reflected by an object are detected by sonar apparatus and analyzed by software to develop nautical charts, locate underwater hazards, map objects on the seafloor such as shipwrecks, and map the seafloor itself.



North America was the largest region in the sonar systems market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the sonar systems market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The sonar systems market is segmented by product into hull-mounted sonar, stern-mounted sonar, dipping sonar, and sonobuoy. Hull-mounted sonar refers to sound navigation and ranging systems used in naval platforms as sensors to detect submarines, underwater objects, unmanned underwater vehicles, seafloors, and others to create navigation charts to enhance naval security. By Installation, the market is segmented into fixed, and deployable.

The market is segmented by acoustic frequency into ultrasonic and infrasonic. The major applications of sonar systems are anti-submarine warfare, port security, mine detection and countermeasure systems, search and rescue, navigation, diver detection, seabed terrain investigation, and scientific applications.



The rising number of terrorist attacks is significantly contributing to the growth of the sonar systems market. Terrorism is defined as violence in an asymmetrical conflict that is designed to induce terror and psychic fear. Sonar systems can be used to find and tackle terror plans such as bombing, underground bomb fixing, unknown submarines in oceans, and others.

For instance, according to the Centre for Strategic and International Studies, in the United States, the number of terrorist attacks has increased from 1.5% to 6.4% between 2019 and 2020, which raises the security issue in a country. Therefore, the rising number of terrorist attacks is driving the market for sonar systems.



Technological advancement in sonar systems is a key trend in the sonar systems market. Companies are increasingly innovating to produce technologically advanced sonar systems for the military and warfare.



The countries covered in the sonar systems market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

