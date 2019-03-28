Global Sonar Systems Market to 2024 - Growing Applications in Preventive Defense Processes and Anti-Submarine Warfare
Mar 28, 2019, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, March 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonar Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global sonar systems market was worth US$ 4.2 Billion in 2018
Sound navigation and ranging (SONAR) refers to a technique which employs sound waves for navigating, communicating, and detecting lost or hazardous objects. The sound waves are reflected from the objects and are detected by sonar systems which analyze the information contained in them. Sonar systems are generally divided into passive and active sonar.
Active sonar systems emit acoustic waves into the water and listen to their echoes underwater, whereas, passive sonars do not generate their own signals and listen to the sounds produced by other vessels. Nowadays, sonar systems are widely used for fishing, hydrography, oil exploration, marine observation and nautical charting activities.
Global Sonar Systems Market Drivers:
On account of the rising number of terrorist attacks, governments across the globe are increasing their defense budgets for building warships and deploying nuclear submarines as a part of their military strategies. Moreover, the growing applications of sonar systems in preventive defense processes and anti-submarine warfare (ASW) have boosted their demand across the globe.
In line with this, advanced systems are being developed, such as synthetic aperture sonar (SAS) which produces higher resolution images. In addition, consistent enhancements in the arena of autonomous underwater vehicles and rising demand for unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) for commercial exploration of oil and gas are also anticipated to bolster the growth of the market.
Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 5.3 Billion by 2024, exhibiting a CAGR of around 4% during 2019-2024.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global SONAR systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global SONAR systems industry?
- What is the breakup of the global SONAR systems market on the basis of mode of operation?
- What is the breakup of the global SONAR systems market on the basis of product type?
- What is the breakup of the global SONAR systems market on the basis of installation?
- What is the breakup of the global SONAR systems market on the basis of operating frequency?
- What is the breakup of the global SONAR systems market on the basis of application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global SONAR systems market?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global SONAR systems market?
- What is the structure of the global SONAR systems market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global SONAR systems market?
- How are SONAR systems manufactured?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Properties
4.3 Key Industry Trends
5 Global SONAR Systems Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.5 Market Breakup by Installation
5.6 Market Breakup by Operating Frequency
5.7 Market Breakup by Application
5.8 Market Breakup by Region
5.9 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Mode of Operation
6.1 Commercial Active
6.2 Military Dual Mode
6.3 Military Passive
7 Market Breakup by Product Type
7.1 General-Purpose Hull Mounted Sonar
7.2 Seabed Imaging and Information Sonar
7.3 Stern Mounted Sonar
7.4 Dipping Sonar
7.5 Others
8 Market Breakup by Installation
8.1 Vessel Mounted
8.2 Towed
8.3 Hand-Held and Pole Mounted
8.4 Airborne
8.5 UUV
8.6 Others
9 Market Breakup by Operating Frequency
9.1 High
9.2 Medium
9.3 Low
10 Market Breakup by Application
10.1 Hydrographic Charting
10.2 Offshore Oil and Gas
10.3 Port and Harbour Management
10.4 Coastal Engineering
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia Pacific
11.4 Middle East and Africa
11.5 Latin America
12 Global SONAR Systems Industry: SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Global SONAR Systems Industry: Value Chain Analysis
13.1 Overview
13.2 Research and Development
13.3 Raw Material Procurement
13.4 Manufacturing
13.5 Marketing
13.6 Distribution
13.7 End-Use
14 Global SONAR Systems Industry: Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Global SONAR Systems Industry: Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 Raytheon
16.3.2 Lockheed Martin
16.3.3 Thales
16.3.4 Kongsberg Gruppen
16.3.5 Ultra Electronics
16.3.6 L3 Technologies
16.3.7 Teledyne
16.3.8 Sonardyne
16.3.9 Atlas Elektronik
16.3.10 Furuno
16.3.11 Navico
16.3.12 JRC
