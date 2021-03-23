Global Sonobuoy Market Forecast to Reach USD 178.29 Million by 2024, Amid COVID-19 Crisis
Mar 23, 2021, 19:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sonobuoy Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024" report has been added to Technavio's offering.
The sonobuoy market is expected to grow by USD 178.29 million, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period.
The demand for strengthening ASW capabilities is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as effects on marine life will hamper the market growth.
More details: https://www.technavio.com/report/sonobuoy-market-industry-analysis
Sonobuoy Market: Geographic Landscape
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The introduction of new software for communication will significantly influence the sonobuoy market's growth in this region. 44% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for sonobuoy market in North America.
Companies Covered:
- ALCEN
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.
- Rostec State Corp.
- SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.
- Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina
- Sparton Corp.
- Tata Power SED
- Thales Group
- and Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Special purpose - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Function
- Market segments
- Comparison by Function
- Passive - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Active - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Function
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Volume driver - Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ALCEN
- General Dynamics Corp.
- RADIXON Group Pty. Ltd.
- Rostec State Corp.
- SeaLandAire Technologies Inc.
- Sociedad Anonima de Electronica Submarina
- Sparton Corp.
- Tata Power SED
- Thales Group
- Ultra Electronics Holdings Plc
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
