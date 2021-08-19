Global Sorbitol Market Expected to Reach USD 5,590.7 Million by 2027, With a CAGR Of 5.0% | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Sorbitol Market by Types (Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol and Crystal/Powder Sorbitol), By Functions (Sweeteners, Flavoring Agents, Bulking Agents, Humectants, and others), Applications (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 3,847 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a healthy growth rate of 5.0% by the year 2027. The global sorbitol market is anticipated to grow significantly during forecast period. Rising health problems due to consumption of sugar-based products, and growing consumer preference for low-calorie food are some of the factors contributing to market growth.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Sorbitol Market

In terms of Types, the sorbitol market is segmented into liquid/syrup sorbitol and crystal/powder sorbitol. The liquid/syrup sorbitol segment dominated the market with a share of 80.9% in 2020. This growth may be attributed to increasing use of liquid/syrup sorbitol as a sugar substitute in the food & beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The crystal/powder sorbitol segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. Sorbitol powder has properties such as a cooling effect, low calorific value, and prevents the oral microorganisms from fermenting. Crystal/Powder sorbitol is used as a food preservative in polydextrose, mint tablets, chewing gum, and another sugar-free food.

On the basis of Functions, the market is segmented into sweeteners, flavoring agents, bulking agents, humectants, and others. The sweeteners segment is expected to account for market share of 46.4% in 2019. Sorbitol is used as sweetener in It is used as a low-calorie sweetener in mouthwashes, toothpastes, lozenges, medicinal syrups, vitamin/mineral supplements, and drugs. Sorbitol is added as a low-calorie sweetener in several commercial foods. The humectants segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period Sorbitol is used as a humectant in various products, owing to its moisture-stabilizing properties are used for making baked goods, confectionery, and chocolate to prevent foods from hardening or drying.

Based on Applications, the market is categorized as cosmetics & personal care, food, beverage, pharmaceutical, chemical, and others. The cosmetics & personal care segment is further bifurcated into oral care, skin care, hair care, cosmetics, shaving creams, and soaps & detergents. The food segment is further segmented as confectionery products, bakery products, frozen desserts, and diabetic & dietetic food. The beverage segment is further divided into diet soda and fruit juices & syrups. The pharmaceutical segment is further classified as medicines, creams & emulsions, and medicated confectionery.

On the basis of Region, the market is categorized as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). North America held a significant share of the market in 2019 owing to the increasing demand for organic cosmetic & personal care products in the region. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace owing to low manufacturing costs, increasing demand for cosmetic & personal care products, and growing food and pharmaceutical industries in developing countries. The market in Europe is also expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Read 281 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Sorbitol Market by Types (Liquid/Syrup Sorbitol and Crystal/Powder Sorbitol), By Functions (Sweeteners, Flavoring Agents, Bulking Agents, Humectants, and others), Applications (Cosmetics & Personal Care, Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Chemicals, and Others), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

SOURCE Growth Market Reports