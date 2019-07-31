Global Source Measure Unit Industry
Jul 31, 2019, 16:05 ET
Source Measure Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$464.5 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$821.9 Thousand by the year 2025, Benchtop will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Benchtop will reach a market size of US$47.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$124.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advantest Corporation (Japan); Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan); Fortive Corporation (USA); National Instruments Corporation (USA); Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Teradyne, Inc. (USA); Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA); VX Instruments GmbH (Germany); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)
SOURCE MEASURE UNIT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Source Measure Unit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Precision SMUs (Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share
(in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Source Measure Unit Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Source Measure Unit Retrospective Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Source Measure Unit Market Share Shift Across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Precision SMUs (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Precision SMUs (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Benchtop (Form Factor) World Market by Region/Country
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Benchtop (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Modular (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Modular (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 18: Modular (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Source Measure Unit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading
Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in
the US: 2019 & 2025
Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %)
of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 19: United States Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Source Measure Unit Market in the United States by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 21: United States Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 22: United States Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 23: Source Measure Unit Market in the United States by
Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 24: United States Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 25: Canadian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 26: Canadian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 27: Source Measure Unit Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 28: Canadian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 29: Canadian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review
by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 30: Source Measure Unit Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and
2025
JAPAN
Table 31: Japanese Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 32: Source Measure Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: Japanese Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 34: Japanese Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 35: Source Measure Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 36: Japanese Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 37: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 38: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 39: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 40: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in China
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 42: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Source Measure Unit Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:
2019 & 2025
General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Competitor Market Share
Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 43: European Source Measure Unit Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 44: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 45: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 46: European Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 47: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 48: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 49: European Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 50: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 51: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 52: Source Measure Unit Market in France by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 53: French Source Measure Unit Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 54: French Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: Source Measure Unit Market in France by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 56: French Source Measure Unit Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 57: French Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 58: Source Measure Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 59: German Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 60: German Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 61: Source Measure Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 62: German Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 63: German Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 64: Italian Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 65: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 66: Italian Source Measure Unit Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 67: Italian Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 69: Italian Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
period 2018-2025
Table 71: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: United Kingdom Source Measure Unit Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor
for the period 2018-2025
Table 74: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 75: United Kingdom Source Measure Unit Market Share
Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 76: Spanish Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Spanish Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 78: Source Measure Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 79: Spanish Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 80: Spanish Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 81: Source Measure Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 82: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 83: Source Measure Unit Market in Russia by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 84: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 85: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Source Measure Unit Market in Russia by Form Factor:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 87: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 88: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 89: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 91: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 92: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 93: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 94: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 95: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 96: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 97: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by Form
Factor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share
Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 103: Source Measure Unit Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Australian Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 105: Australian Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Source Measure Unit Market in Australia: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Australian Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 108: Australian Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 109: Indian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 110: Indian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 111: Source Measure Unit Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 112: Indian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Indian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by
Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 114: Source Measure Unit Market in India: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and
2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 115: Source Measure Unit Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: South Korean Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 117: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 118: Source Measure Unit Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 119: South Korean Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 120: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Source Measure Unit:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 122: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market
Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Source Measure Unit:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form
Factor for the period 2018-2025
Table 125: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market
Share Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 127: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025
Table 128: Source Measure Unit Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 129: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 130: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 131: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 132: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 133: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period
2018-2025
Table 134: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in
Latin America in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 135: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market by Form
Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 136: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 137: Source Measure Unit Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 139: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 140: Source Measure Unit Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 141: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 142: Source Measure Unit Market in Brazil by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 143: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 144: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 145: Source Measure Unit Market in Brazil by Form Factor:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 146: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 147: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 148: Source Measure Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 149: Mexican Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 150: Mexican Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 151: Source Measure Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Mexican Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 153: Mexican Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 154: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 155: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Latin America
by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 156: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market
Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 157: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018
to 2025
Table 158: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Latin America
by Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 159: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market
Share Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 160: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 161: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 162: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 163: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic Market
by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 165: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 166: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic Market
by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 168: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009,
2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 169: Iranian Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period
2018-2025
Table 170: Source Measure Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 171: Iranian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 172: Iranian Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the
period 2018-2025
Table 173: Source Measure Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017
Table 174: Iranian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by
Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 175: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025
Table 176: Source Measure Unit Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 177: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 178: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025
Table 179: Source Measure Unit Market in Israel in US$ Million
by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 180: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 181: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 182: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 183: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 184: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period
2018-2025
Table 185: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in
Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 186: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market by Form
Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 187: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 188: United Arab Emirates Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 189: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 190: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 191: United Arab Emirates Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 192: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 193: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 194: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017
Table 195: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 196: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form
Factor for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017
Table 198: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share
Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 199: African Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 200: Source Measure Unit Market in Africa by Type: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 201: African Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 202: African Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025
Table 203: Source Measure Unit Market in Africa by Form Factor:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 204: African Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown
by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ADVANTEST CORPORATION
CHROMA ATE
FORTIVE CORPORATION
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG
TERADYNE
VX INSTRUMENTS GMBH
VIAVI SOLUTIONS
YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5799697/?utm_source=PRN
