Global Source Measure Unit Industry

Source Measure Unit market worldwide is projected to grow by US$464.5 Thousand, guided by a compounded growth of 7.3%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Benchtop, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$821.9 Thousand by the year 2025, Benchtop will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.







While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$18.4 Thousand to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$40.6 Thousand worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Benchtop will reach a market size of US$47.7 Thousand by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$124.5 Thousand in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Advantest Corporation (Japan); Chroma ATE Inc. (Taiwan); Fortive Corporation (USA); National Instruments Corporation (USA); Rohde & Schwarz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); Teradyne, Inc. (USA); Viavi Solutions, Inc. (USA); VX Instruments GmbH (Germany); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)







SOURCE MEASURE UNIT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Source Measure Unit Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Precision SMUs (Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Source Measure Unit Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Source Measure Unit Retrospective Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Source Measure Unit Market Share Shift Across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Precision SMUs (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Precision SMUs (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Benchtop (Form Factor) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Benchtop (Form Factor) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Benchtop (Form Factor) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Modular (Form Factor) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Modular (Form Factor) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Modular (Form Factor) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Source Measure Unit Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Source Measure Unit Market in the United States by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Source Measure Unit Market in the United States by

Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Source Measure Unit Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review

by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Source Measure Unit Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and

2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 32: Source Measure Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Source Measure Unit Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Source Measure Unit Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Precision SMUs (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

General-Purpose SMUs (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Application-Specific SMUs (Type) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Source Measure Unit Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 45: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 50: Source Measure Unit Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Source Measure Unit Market in France by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 53: French Source Measure Unit Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Source Measure Unit Market in France by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 56: French Source Measure Unit Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Source Measure Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 59: German Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Source Measure Unit Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Source Measure Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Source Measure Unit Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Source Measure Unit Market by Form Factor:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 71: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Source Measure Unit Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor

for the period 2018-2025

Table 74: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Source Measure Unit Market Share

Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Source Measure Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Source Measure Unit Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Source Measure Unit Market in Russia by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Source Measure Unit Market in Russia by Form Factor:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 92: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Source Measure Unit Market in Asia-Pacific by Form

Factor: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market Share

Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Source Measure Unit Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Source Measure Unit Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Source Measure Unit Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Source Measure Unit Historic Market Review by

Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Source Measure Unit Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009, 2019, and

2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Source Measure Unit Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Source Measure Unit Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 120: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Source Measure Unit:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 122: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market

Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Source Measure Unit:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form

Factor for the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Source Measure Unit Market

Share Analysis by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025

Table 128: Source Measure Unit Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period

2018-2025

Table 134: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Source Measure Unit Market by Form

Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Source Measure Unit Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 140: Source Measure Unit Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Source Measure Unit Market in Brazil by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Source Measure Unit Market in Brazil by Form Factor:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Source Measure Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Source Measure Unit Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Latin America

by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market

Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018

to 2025

Table 158: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Latin America

by Form Factor: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Source Measure Unit Market

Share Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic Market

by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 166: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic Market

by Form Factor in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Source Measure Unit Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Form Factor for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 170: Source Measure Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Source Measure Unit: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Source Measure Unit Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Source Measure Unit Market Share Analysis by

Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Source Measure Unit Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018-2025

Table 179: Source Measure Unit Market in Israel in US$ Million

by Form Factor: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Form Factor for the Period

2018-2025

Table 185: Source Measure Unit Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Source Measure Unit Market by Form

Factor: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Source Measure Unit Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Form Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 192: Source Measure Unit Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Source Measure Unit Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Form

Factor for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Source Measure Unit Market Share

Breakdown by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Source Measure Unit Market in Africa by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Source Measure Unit Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Form Factor: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Source Measure Unit Market in Africa by Form Factor:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Source Measure Unit Market Share Breakdown

by Form Factor: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



ADVANTEST CORPORATION

CHROMA ATE

FORTIVE CORPORATION

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

ROHDE & SCHWARZ GMBH & CO. KG

TERADYNE

VX INSTRUMENTS GMBH

VIAVI SOLUTIONS

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

