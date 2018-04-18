Global Sources Gifts & Home show opens today

"Global Sources Gifts & Home show attracts volume buyers from all over the world. Through our carefully designed pavilions and product zones, attendees can expect to find products to satisfy consumers' needs and technology that will change their lives for the better. They can also stay ahead of market trends and gain inspiration for sourcing next season," said Cameron Walker, President of Global Sources Gifts, Home and Hardware Group.

Following the successful inaugural edition in October 2017, Cool Design Awards recognizes gifts and home products with innovative designs and functions. The judging panel includes representatives from leading international brands Artsana Group, Coppel and Universal Direct. The Awards aim to endorse winning designs and put them in the spotlight in front of buyers and online sellers.

Other highlights of the show include:

Cool Design Gallery features the works of finalists and winners of the Cool Design Awards , plus product demos and information for online sellers.

features the works of finalists and winners of the , plus product demos and information for online sellers. Design Corner showcases products with innovative designs from exhibitors, independent designers and rising design companies.

showcases products with innovative designs from exhibitors, independent designers and rising design companies. Hot Product Demo Zone includes live demonstrations hosted by social media influencers of cutting edge products from exhibitors.

includes live demonstrations hosted by social media influencers of cutting edge products from exhibitors. Color Trends Area by Pantone offers a glimpse into the hot hues in home products for the coming season.

offers a glimpse into the hot hues in home products for the coming season. New Sourcing Markets Pavilion showcases new and unique products from emerging Asian sourcing markets including Vietnam , Indonesia , India , the Philippines , Laos and Cambodia .

showcases new and unique products from emerging Asian sourcing markets including , , , , and . Conferences feature industry experts offering advice on topics including Smart Sourcing and Manufacturing, Design Strategy and Online Retail 101.

Comprehensive services for online and Amazon sellers

A wide range of services will help enhance the buying experience of online and Amazon sellers and source more efficiently. This includes products from verified suppliers and more than 300 exhibitors that accept small orders, a conference program featuring online retail experts, as well as the Global Sources Summit. Voted Best Amazon Conference at Seller Awards 2017, the three-day conference teaches intermediate and advanced Amazon and e-commerce sellers how to source from Asia more effectively, and sell online more profitably.

Buyers can also visit the co-located Mobile Electronics show to source the latest mobile devices and accessories, speakers and headphones, AR/VR and wearables.

Global Sources Gifts & Home is expected to attract buyers including executives/purchasing decision makers from Catch Group, Chemist Warehouse, Cortefiel, Dollar General, Fossil, Graham & Brown, Hallmark Cards, Home Retail Group, Li & Fung, Marks & Spencer, The Home Depot, UK Home Shopping, Rastal, Reflects, Shop Direct, Toys R Us, Walt Disney, Xmas-and-more, and many more.

The GlobalSources.com app enables buyers to shortlist exhibitors; find booths, take pictures and then follow exhibitors after the show. The At the Show newsletter provides daily reports and live videos on the hottest products.

The show is complemented year-round by the industry's leading websites, accessible from GlobalSources.com. Updated daily, each site delivers exclusive content, including Analyst's Choice products, an unbiased selection of new and innovative items.

Opening hours for the show are:

April 18-20 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

from April 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Global Sources Gifts & Home show will be re-branded as Global Sources Lifestyle show this fall. The show will be held from Oct. 27 to 30, 2018 and will include a wider range of cool products under the new title.

Buyers can find more information about the Global Sources trade fairs and pre-register to attend at http://www.globalsources.com/exhibitions.

Global Sources news and updates are also available at http://www.corporate.globalsources.com/, Facebook and Twitter (/globalsources).

About Global Sources

Global Sources is a leading business-to-business media company and a primary facilitator of trade with Greater China.

The company organizes export sourcing shows in Hong Kong every April and October with eight events annually, including the world's largest electronics and mobile electronics shows. Global Sources is also a majority shareholder in Shenzhen International Machinery Manufacturing Industry Exhibition (SIMM) and its related shows -- the leading machinery exhibitions in Southern China.

The core business facilitates trade between Asia and the world using English-language media such as trade shows (GlobalSources.com/exhibitions), online marketplaces (GlobalSources.com), magazines, and apps.

More than 1.5 million international buyers, including 94 of the world's top 100 retailers, use these services to obtain product and company information to help them source more profitably from overseas supply markets. These services also provide suppliers with integrated marketing solutions to build corporate image, generate sales leads and win orders from buyers in more than 240 countries and territories.

For over 46 years, Global Sources has been serving the B2B industry with a reliable, professional trade platform highly trusted by the Company's buyer and supplier communities. In 2018, Global Sources has become part of the Clarion Events Group.

