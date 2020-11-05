Global Sources Virtual Summit to Host All-Live Sessions for e-Commerce Sellers

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C. announced today that co-founder and partner, CJ Rosenbaum, Esq., will present at the Global Sources Virtual Summit 2020, a live 3-day online event taking place from November 10 through November 12, 2020. The summit will feature more than 25 of the highest earning entrepreneurs and experts in e-commerce.

"Our firm has provided legal counsel and other business building services to thousands of e-commerce and Amazon sellers. As a principal sponsor and speaker at the Global Sources Virtual Summit, we will be reaching even more online sellers with critical information to help them avoid common mistakes when starting and building their businesses in 2021," said CJ Rosenbaum, Esq. "We are honored to be a speaker among an impressive roster of world-class entrepreneurs and experts in e-commerce today."

During the summit, participants will be able to attend live masterclasses, AMA sessions and presentations in a classroom setting that encourages discussion and interaction. Summit topics will include:

Trends for e-commerce sellers in 2021

Preparing for Brexit

Expanding on Amazon globally

Developing an omnichannel e-commerce strategy

Managing quality when sourcing from India

Hidden profits in supplier relationships

Masterclasses on images, PPC, and copyrighting

"This is not a regular e-commerce conference with prerecorded presentations. All sessions are live which means attendees can ask questions and talk to the presenters," said Meghla Bhardwaj, organizer at Global Sources. "Our lineup of speakers is unprecedented, starting with industry veterans such as CJ Rosenbaum who, through his firm, has kept Amazon sellers operational despite Amazon's infamous account suspensions."

The Summit includes a six-hour China Sourcing Workshop where sellers will learn advanced strategies to import efficiently. Register here and use the code ASL for 10% off.

About Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C.

Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., is a law firm based in Long Beach, New York, dedicated to serving sellers, either individual or companies, on Amazon.com and other Amazon websites around the world. The firm has staff in New York, Shenzhen, China and Yiwu, China. Interested sellers can contact the firm at AmazonSellersLawyer.com.

About Global Sources

Global Sources is an internationally recognized B2B sourcing platform that has been driving authentic trade for 50 years.

