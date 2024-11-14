Global South Media News Network Launches at São Paulo Forum

SAO PAULO, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global South Media News Network, spearheaded by Xinhua News Agency, debuted online at the opening ceremony of the Global South Media and Think Tank Forum in São Paulo, Brazil, on November 11, 2024.

The inaugural forum, themed "Development and Revitalization: A New Journey for the Global South," was held in São Paulo from November 11-12. The event attracted nearly 350 delegates from 170 media outlets, think tanks, government agencies, and companies across over 70 countries and regions. Highlights included congratulatory messages from Chinese President Xi Jinping and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

The Global South Media News Network made its official debut and commenced operations during the forum's opening ceremony. The portal features sections such as "South-South News," "South-South Cooperation," and "South-South Lecture Hall." Its goal is to broadcast the latest developments from Global South countries, promote dialogue on South-South cooperation, and showcase the cultures and traditions of participating nations. The website, available in both Chinese and English, is designed to raise the forum's profile, encourage broader dialogue among the Global South's media and think tanks, and enhance news and information sharing among its members.

Cheng Manli, Honorary Director of the Peking University Institute for International Communication Studies and a forum attendee, stated that the network's launch aims to unify media forces from the Global South, amplify the region's voice, support true multilateralism, champion an equitable and orderly multipolar world, promote inclusive economic globalization, and steer the international order towards greater justice and rationality.

Malam Ali Muhammad Ali, CEO of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said that the network serves as an ideal platform for Global South countries to express their views, collaborate on authentic news reporting, and strengthen the Global South's presence on the world stage.

The forum is supported by China's State Council Information Office and co-hosted by Xinhua News Agency and the Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC; Brazil Communication Company). It seeks to establish a hub for people-to-people exchanges and cooperation within the Global South's media and think tank community.

