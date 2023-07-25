Global Soy Sauce Market to Reach $74.47 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Nutritious yet Umami Foods Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Sauce Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global soy sauce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% to reach $74.47 billion by 2030 from $51.57 billion in 2023. This report on global soy sauce market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global soy sauce market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the soy sauce market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Bourbon Barrel Foods

Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food

Guangdong Meiweixian Flavoring Foods Co., Ltd.

Haitian

Kikkoman Corporation

Lee Kum Kee

Masan Group

Nestle (Maggi Sauces)

Okonomi

Otafuku Sauce

Yamasa Corporation

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Nutritious yet Umami Foods

Availability of Abundant Soybeans

Challenges

Reduced Consumption among the Women

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Brewed

Blended

by Packaging

Glass Jars

Flexible Packs

Plastic Jars

Others

by Application

Household

Food Processing & Food Service Industry

by Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

