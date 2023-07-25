Global Soy Sauce Market to Reach $74.47 Billion by 2030: Rising Demand for Nutritious yet Umami Foods Drives Growth

25 Jul, 2023, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Soy Sauce Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global soy sauce market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5.4% to reach $74.47 billion by 2030 from $51.57 billion in 2023. This report on global soy sauce market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape. The report presents a clear picture of the global soy sauce market by segmenting the market based on type, packaging, application, distribution channel, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the soy sauce market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Companies Mentioned
- Bourbon Barrel Foods
- Foshan Haitian Flavoring & Food
- Guangdong Meiweixian Flavoring Foods Co., Ltd.
- Haitian
- Kikkoman Corporation
- Lee Kum Kee
- Masan Group
- Nestle (Maggi Sauces)
- Okonomi
- Otafuku Sauce
- Yamasa Corporation
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Nutritious yet Umami Foods
- Availability of Abundant Soybeans
Challenges
- Reduced Consumption among the Women
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Brewed
- Blended
by Packaging
- Glass Jars
- Flexible Packs
- Plastic Jars
- Others
by Application
- Household
- Food Processing & Food Service Industry
by Distribution Channel
- Direct Sales
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
