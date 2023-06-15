Global Space-based Maritime Surveillance Industry Research

The "Space-based Maritime Surveillance" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study highlights growth opportunities in remote sensing for space-based maritime surveillance. These opportunities will come from creating low-cost, digital twin technology-enabled solutions that provide a real-time and on-demand maritime surface picture for quick response and improved decision support.

The space-based maritime surveillance market, worth more than $1 billion, is expected to grow at approximately 6% by 2030, with North America, Europe, and APAC having the largest share. Nearly 35% of the market opportunity in 2030 will come from security and law enforcement requirements. 

The growing multipolar world, types of threats and distances from which such threats can emanate, contested waters, and maritime zones of control of various nations necessitate greater and constant vigilance of oceans through maritime surveillance.

Maritime surveillance is conducted using terrestrial radars, automatic identification systems (AIS), earth observatory (EO) systems, and other passive sensor systems; shipborne surveillance assets of navies and coastguards; and airborne surveillance assets. It comes at a considerable cost, is scarce, and the limitations of these assets have created large gaps, forming opportunities for space-based maritime surveillance.

In the satellite industry, the trend is toward smaller, cheaper, longer life, easily replaceable, digital twin-enabled remote sensing for less expensive and more effective maritime surveillance. In addition, the advancements in information technologies with machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), and data analytics has and will enable more on-demand and real-time space-based solutions for maritime surveillance.

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

  • Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative 
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Space-based Maritime Surveillance
  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Context
  • Trends in the Satellite Industry
  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Space-based Maritime Surveillance Application
  • Space-based Sensors for Maritime Surveillance
  • Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics for Space-based Maritime Surveillance
  • Key Competitors for Space-based Maritime Surveillance
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Cumulative Revenue by Region, 2022-2030
  • Cumulative Revenue Share by Region, 2022-2030
  • Space-based Maritime Surveillance Market Trends
  • Market Share

Growth Opportunities in Space-based Maritime Surveillance

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Security-focused Space-based Maritime Surveillance
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Space-based Maritime Surveillance Technology Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Space-based Maritime Surveillance with AI/ML and Big Data Analytics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qjofud

