LONDON, August 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --About Space Debris Monitoring and Removal







Space debris monitoring and removal play a significant role in the control of the amount of debris present in space. The high number of non-functional objects in Earth's spatial environment due to spatial collisions between natural and artificial satellites or spacecraft is the prime factor that is increasing the demand for monitoring and removal of space debris.







Technavio's analysts forecast the global space debris monitoring and removal market will generate a revenue of close to USD 2.9 billion by 2022.







Covered in this report



The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global space debris monitoring and removal market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, Global Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Airbus



• ASTROSCALE



• Boeing



• Lockheed Martin



• Northrop Grumman



• RSC Energia







Market driver



• Rising amount of space debris



Market challenge



• Damaging impact of hypervelocity particles



Market trend



• Emerging ADR concepts



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?







