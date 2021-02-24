Global Space Equipment Market Report 2020-2027: Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

DUBLIN, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Space Equipment Market to Reach $496.7 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Space Equipment estimated at US$369 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$496.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



Communications Satellites, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$233.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Earth Observation Satellites segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $108.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4% CAGR



The Space Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$108.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$87.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR.



Launch Vehicles Segment to Record 4% CAGR



In the global Launch Vehicles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$64.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$85.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period.



China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$56.7 Billion by the year 2027.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

AAR CORP.

Airbus Group SE

Applied Radar, Inc.

Arianespace SA

BAE Systems Plc

Ball Aerospace

Bombardier, Inc.

Dassault Aviation SA

DigitalGlobe, Inc.

Honeywell International, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Northrop Grumman Corporation

RUAG Holding AG

Safran SA

Space Exploration Technologies Corp.

The Boeing Company

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Aerospace & Defense, The World's Largest & Most Powerful Industry, Undergoes Transformation

Adoption of Digital & Advanced Manufacturing Technologies: The First Step in Transforming Operations

Material & Engineering Innovations: The Second Step in Engineering & Product Transformation

Growing Pressure to Reduce Design & Manufacturing Costs and Lead Times Encourages Supply Chain Transformation

Recent Market Activity

Global Competitor Market Shares

Space Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



AAR CORP. ( USA )

) Airbus Group ( Netherlands )

) Applied Radar, Inc. ( USA )

) Arianespace SA ( France )

) BAE Systems Plc ( United Kingdom )

) Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corporation ( USA )

) Bombardier, Inc. ( Canada )

) Dassault Aviation SA ( France )

) DigitalGlobe ( USA )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( USA )

) Indra Sistemas, S.A. ( Spain )

) Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd ( Israel )

) L3 Technologies, Inc. ( USA )

) Leonardo S.p.A. ( Italy )

) Lockheed Martin Corporation ( USA )

) Northrop Grumman Corporation ( USA )

) Orbital ATK, Inc. ( USA )

) Planet Labs Inc. ( USA )

) Raytheon Company ( USA )

) RUAG AG ( Switzerland )

) Safran S.A. ( France )

( ) Space Exploration Technologies Corp ( USA )

) The Boeing Company ( USA )

) UTC Aerospace Systems ( USA )

) Pratt & Whitney ( USA )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Expanding Applications of Satellite Imagery in Commercial & Military Sectors Bodes Well for the Growth in Demand for Satellites

Micro-Satellites Make Their Mark

Missile Defense Continues to Play a Pivotal Role in 21st Century Combat Force

Rising Prices of Combat Aircraft Shifts Focus on Innovations in Air-to-Air Missile Systems

European Combat Aircraft Deploy Indigenous Air-to-Air Missile Systems to Curtail Dependence on US Defense Technology

Longer Range and Innovative Seeker Software Enable Air-to-Surface Missiles to Achieve Pinpoint Accuracy in Dense Air Defense Environments

Longer Range and Precision Strike Surface-to-Surface Missiles Enable Combat Forces to Engage Targets over a Vast Geographical Area

New Generation Anti-Ship Missiles Use Stealth, Speed and Sea-Skimming Capability to Evade Detection and Interception by Enemy Radar

Advancing Scientific Research in the Field of Space Exploration to Drive Global Demand for Space Equipment

Shape Shifting Satellite and Hypersonic Space Plane to Provide Low Cost Access to Space

Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide Rapidly Refreshed High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis and Improved Decision Making

High Throughput Communication Satellites to Serve Unprecedented Demands for Video and Data Services

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Space Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Space Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Space Equipment Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Space Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/f1wn8q



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

