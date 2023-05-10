Global Space Industry Consolidation Analysis Report 2023: Innovative Business Models and Industry Convergence Drive Investments, Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

May 10, 2023, 18:45 ET
This analysis examines industry growth drivers and restraints; the revenue outlook; mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships; leading industry participants and some of the programs they support; and growth opportunities for all stakeholders.
The space industry is no longer sustained by governmental bodies and aerospace and defense companies. In the modern space race, the private sector is dominating by discovering new opportunities regarding innovations and public-private partnerships.
The term "NewSpace" heralds the arrival of private space company ventures. Start-ups, investors, and research institutions will have easier access to space and its related services. Private-public collaborations will become increasingly important in developing countries to enhance their economies and for better access to space and its related services.
In the past five years, the industry has seen significant growth in satellite demand for communications, Earth applications, and navigation, resulting in an increase in space launches and related activities. The leading launch providers (Space Exploration Technologies [SpaceX], United Launch Alliance, and Rocket Lab) have been competitively reducing their launch prices, which has directly contributed to the rise in satellite demand.
Operators of low Earth orbit satellite constellations recognize opportunities to acquire, merge, or partner with complementary companies to enhance capabilities and increase revenue. Despite a decline in investments, demand for services continues to rise.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Space Industry Consolidation
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2 Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
3 Industry Insight
- Industry Segmentation
- Industry Framework
- Industry Landscape
4 Industry Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships
- Industry Mergers: Rocket Lab and Vector Acquisitions
- Industry Mergers: Spire Global and NavSight Holdings
- Industry Mergers: BlackSky and Osprey Technology
- Industry Mergers: Astra Space and Holicity
- Industry Acquisitions: Maxar Technologies and Aurora Insights
- Industry Acquisitions: Voyager Space and The Launch Company
- Industry Acquisitions: Slingshot and Numerica and Seradata
- Overview of Public-Private Partnerships
- Public-Private Partnerships: Aerojet Rocketdyne
- Public-Private Partnerships: The Boeing Company
- Public-Private Partnerships: Lockheed Martin
- Public-Private Partnerships: Northrop Grumman
- Commercial Partnerships
- Conclusion
5 Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mergers and Acquisitions
- Growth Opportunity 2: Space Sustainability
- Growth Opportunity 3: Satellite Constellations
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Rocket Lab
- Vector Acquisitions
- Spire Global
- NavSight Holdings
- BlackSky
- Osprey Technology
- Astra Space
- Holicity
- Maxar Technologies
- Aurora Insights
- Voyager Space
- The Launch Company
- Slingshot
- Numerica
- Seradata
- Aerojet Rocketdyne
- The Boeing Company
- Lockheed Martin
- Northrop Grummana
