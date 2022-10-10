Global Space Investment Landscape Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities in the Downstream Sector, Sustainable Space Technology, & Deep-space Sector

DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Investment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study examines the space investment landscape from qualitative and quantitative standpoints, offering a bird's-eye view to help investors get a better understanding of its potential.

As the world becomes dependent on space-based technologies and services, the space industry has seen an increase in investment. As a result, the market, which governments and space agencies had dominated, has seen numerous start-ups and other companies enter.

The COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the industry to the extent of many others, although it slowed in some areas because of supply chain issues. Still, overall investments have significantly increased.

It examines equity investments, government space expenditure, emerging space technology, the future space economy, and growth opportunities.

If presents glimpses of opportunities in satellite manufacturing; earth observation; low-Earth orbit/small satellites; global navigation satellite systems/positioning, navigation, and timing; launch, satellite Internet of Things; space situational awareness, in-space services; and space debris removal/deorbiting services.

The study period is 2013 to 2026, with a base year of 2021.

Key Issues Addressed

What drivers and restraints affect the industry?

How has the global equity investment landscape evolved, and what is the current state?

What early space tech/sectors are emerging, and what does the future hold?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

Strategic Imperative

Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Equity Investments

Equity Investments by Investor Type

Equity Investment Analysis

Equity Investments by Country

Space Economy

Government Expenditure for Space

Government Expenditure Analysis

Market Landscape of the Space Industry's Investment Areas

Emerging or Early Space Tech

Future Space Economy-New Technologies and Services

3. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1-Downstream Sector

Growth Opportunity 2-Sustainable Space Technology

Growth Opportunity 3-Deep-space Sector

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46oeug

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets