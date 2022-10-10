Global Space Investment Landscape Report 2022-2026: Growth Opportunities in the Downstream Sector, Sustainable Space Technology, & Deep-space Sector

Oct 10, 2022, 14:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Investment Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the space investment landscape from qualitative and quantitative standpoints, offering a bird's-eye view to help investors get a better understanding of its potential.
As the world becomes dependent on space-based technologies and services, the space industry has seen an increase in investment. As a result, the market, which governments and space agencies had dominated, has seen numerous start-ups and other companies enter.
The COVID-19 pandemic did not affect the industry to the extent of many others, although it slowed in some areas because of supply chain issues. Still, overall investments have significantly increased.
It examines equity investments, government space expenditure, emerging space technology, the future space economy, and growth opportunities.
If presents glimpses of opportunities in satellite manufacturing; earth observation; low-Earth orbit/small satellites; global navigation satellite systems/positioning, navigation, and timing; launch, satellite Internet of Things; space situational awareness, in-space services; and space debris removal/deorbiting services.
The study period is 2013 to 2026, with a base year of 2021.
Key Issues Addressed
- What drivers and restraints affect the industry?
- How has the global equity investment landscape evolved, and what is the current state?
- What early space tech/sectors are emerging, and what does the future hold?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- Strategic Imperative
- Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Equity Investments
- Equity Investments by Investor Type
- Equity Investment Analysis
- Equity Investments by Country
- Space Economy
- Government Expenditure for Space
- Government Expenditure Analysis
- Market Landscape of the Space Industry's Investment Areas
- Emerging or Early Space Tech
- Future Space Economy-New Technologies and Services
3. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1-Downstream Sector
- Growth Opportunity 2-Sustainable Space Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3-Deep-space Sector
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/46oeug
