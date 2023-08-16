Global Space Launch Service Market Landscape Report 2023: Meeting Demand with Increasing Number of LEO Mega Constellations and Enhanced Payload Launch Capacity

16 Aug, 2023, 20:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Scientific Innovation and an Evolving Industry Landscape Create Growth Opportunities for Space Launch Legacy and Startup Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In the realm of space exploration and technology, the global launch service market has evolved into a pivotal player during the period spanning 2017 to 2022.
This comprehensive study casts a discerning eye on the intricate landscape of space launch services, unraveling its complex web of critical contracts and the latest technological advancements.
As payloads ranging from satellites to research probes journey into space, the launch service market takes center stage, contributing significantly to the broader space value chain. A nexus of satellite launches catering to diverse applications such as communication, Earth observation, and precise positioning, navigation, and timing, has solidified the launch service market's indispensable role in the modern space domain.
Private companies have significantly disrupted the industry with their innovative rocket design and reusable launch vehicle technology with reduced payload costs - calling into question the traditional model of government-operated launch service providers, such as ROSCOSMOS. With increasing innovation for both launch vehicles and payloads (i.e., CubeSats), a plethora of growth opportunities emerges in the overall space launch services landscape.
This report analyses the launch services landscape by key segments: payload, orbit, and launch vehicle types. Primary growth drivers and mitigating factors impacting growth are also thoroughly discussed. The report examines the resultant growth opportunity universe, outlining the opportunity, its potential market size, and a timeline for action.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Space Launch Services Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Increasing Demand for Spaceports in Launch Services R&D
- Increasing Number of LEO Mega Constellations for Greater Payload Launch Capacity and Frequency
- Increasing Customer Demand Leading to More LSPs
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Introduction
- Value Chain and Growth Metrics
- Key Industry Developments - Key Contracts, M&A, and Partnerships
- Latest Technological Advancements - Space Value Chain Examples
- Launch Service Providers
- Key Market Segments
- Payload Segment
- Orbit Type Segment
- Launch Vehicle Type Segment
- Launch Vehicle Competitive Benchmarking
- Importance of Global Spaceports
- Russian Companies in the Space Launch Services Landscape
- Russian Trade Sanctions and Their Impact on Missions and Projects
- Russian Spaceport Trade Sanction Impact Analysis
- Russian Trade Sanction Impact on Key Space Trade Relations
- The Future of Launch Services
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Appendix - Launch Vehicle Competitive Benchmarking
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nf0sn6
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article