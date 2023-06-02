Global Space Launch Services Global Market Report 2023: Increase in Satellite Launches Across the World Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Launch Services Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space launch services market is expected to grow from $13.38 billion in 2022 to $15.43 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The space launch services market is expected to grow to $26.16 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 14.1%.

Major players in the space launch services market are Antrix Corporation Limited, Arianespace SA, Airbus SE, Space Exploration Technologies Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, The Boeing Company, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Limited, International Launch Services Inc., Eurockot Launch Services GmbH, China Great Wall Industry Corporation, Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems, ISC Kosmotras, Spaceflight Industries Inc., China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation, Blue Origin LLC, Starsem, United Launch Services LLC, Safran SA, United Launch Alliance LLC, Rocket Lab USA Inc., S7 Space, and Space International Services Inc.

Space launch services refer to various services that are provided by an organization to carry out successful space missions and services to fit mission needs. The space launch services are used to improve the capabilities of satellites to carry out successful space missions.



The main types of services in space launch services are pre-launch services and post-launch services. Pre-launch services refer to services that cover everything from the initial design of the spacecraft to its launch before liftoff from the earth. The orbits include low earth orbit, medium earth orbit, geosynchronous orbit, and beyond geosynchronous orbit. The payloads include satellites, human spacecraft, cargo, testing probes, and stratollite. The launch platforms are land, air, and sea. The various end users include commercial and military and government.



Technological advancement is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the space launch services market. Major companies are focused on product innovations based on new technologies that could provide better solutions and strengthen their position in the market.

North America was the largest region in the space launch services market in 2022. The regions covered in the space launch services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the space launch services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The increase in satellite launches across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the space launch services market going forward. Satellite launch refers to the transportation of spacecraft from earth's surface to earth's atmosphere or into orbits around the earth by using a carrier rocket that can carry a payload of spacecraft.

The space launch service is used to improve the capabilities of satellites launched in earth orbits to carry out successful space missions providing pre-launch and post-launch services such as management services, integration, and logistics, tracking data, telemetry support, cargo services, and others.

For instance, according to The Conversation, an Australia-based network of not-for-profit publishers of articles, around 114 launches took place with 1,300 satellites to space in the year 2020 and are expected to rise in the number of launches in upcoming years. Therefore, the increase in satellite launches across the globe is driving the growth of the space launch services market.



The space launch services market includes revenues earned by entities by providing mission management, launching services, environmental testing, in-space logistics services, and integration services. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



