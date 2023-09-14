Global Space Launch Services Industry Research Report 2023-2028 Featuring Astrogate Labs, Astroscale, Blue Origin, Boeing, and China Great Wall Industry Corp

DUBLIN, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Launch Services Market (2023-2028) by Launch Platform, Vehicle Size, Orbit, Payload, Service, End-Users, and Geography, Competitive Analysis, Impact of Covid-19, Impact of Economic Slowdown & Impending Recession with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Space Launch Services Market is estimated to be USD 16.32 Bn in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 33.37 Bn by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 15.38%.



The Space Launch Services report provides a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape, offering valuable insights into the financial performance of publicly listed companies such as Astrogate Labs Pvt. Ltd., Astroscale, Blue Origin, LLC, Boeing Co., and China Great Wall Industry Corp.

This detailed examination extends to recent developments and the competitive scenario among these industry players. The report delves into key drivers fueling market growth, including the increasing deployment of small satellites driven by technological advancements and the growing demand for cost-effective space solutions.

Moreover, it highlights how the expanding applications and services of satellites, coupled with substantial investments in space exploration missions, are propelling the space launch services sector forward. However, the report also underscores challenges like the rising volume of space debris and stringent regulatory frameworks, which pose hurdles to the industry's progress.

Additionally, it explores promising opportunities such as ground station network expansion, the burgeoning space tourism industry, and the imperative to enhance satellite capacity and related infrastructure. Despite these opportunities, challenges persist, notably interoperability issues and the absence of dedicated small satellite launch vehicles, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions.

Furthermore, the report employs the Ansoff Matrix to provide strategic insights for the global space launch services market, aiding companies in evaluating growth strategies and assessing associated risks.

Market Segmentations

By Launch Platform, the market is classified into Air, Land, and Sea.

By Vehicle Size, the market is classified into Heavy Vehicles and Small Lift Launch Vehicles.

By Orbit, the market is classified into Beyond Geosynchronous Orbit, Geosynchronous Orbit, Low Earth Orbit, and Medium Earth Orbit.

By Payload, the market is classified into Large Satellite, Medium Satellite, Small Satellite, and Others.

By Service, the market is classified into Post Launch Service, Pre Launch Service, and Data & Telemetry Support.

By End-Users, the market is classified into Defense, Private Companies, Satellite Services Providers, and Space Agencies.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe , Middle-East & Africa , and Asia-Pacific .

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase In Small Satellite Deployments

Increasing Applications and Services of Satellites

Increasing Investment in Space Exploration Mission

Restraints

Rising Volume of Space Debris

Stringent Regulations

Opportunities

Increasing Ground Station Network as a Service for Next-Generation Satellites

Space Tourism

Expand Satellite Capacity and Related Infrastructure

Challenges

Interoperability Issues

Absence of A Dedicated Small Satellite Launch Vehicle

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Quadrant

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Initiatives

M&A and Investments

Partnerships and Collaborations

Product Developments

Company Profiles

Antrix Corp. Ltd.

Arianespace SA

Astrogate Labs Pvt. Ltd.

Astroscale

Blue Origin, LLC

Boeing Co.

China Great Wall Industry Corp.

Dhruva Space

International Launch Services

ISC Kosmotras

ISRO

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Maxar Space

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

NASA

Oxford Space Systems Seradata

Raytheon Company

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Skyrora

Spaceflight

SpaceX

Starsem

United Launch Alliance, LLC

