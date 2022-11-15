NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Abstract:



Whatâ€™s New for 2022?



Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares







Global Space Propulsion Market to Reach $16.1 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Space Propulsion estimated at US$6.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Chemical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 12.1% CAGR and reach US$5.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Nuclear segment is readjusted to a revised 14.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.1% CAGR



The Space Propulsion market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13% and 13% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.



Solar Segment to Record 17% CAGR



In the global Solar segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 17% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$827.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured) -

Ball Corporation

Dawn Aerospace

OHB SE







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Satellite Propulsion Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Space Propulsion Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Propulsion by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 4: World 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Nuclear by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Nuclear by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuclear by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Solar by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Solar by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Solar by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Electric by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Propulsion Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Propulsion Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Propulsion Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)

Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)

Table 26: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 27: Japan Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 28: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)

Table 29: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 30: China Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 31: China 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)

Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 35: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 36: Europe Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 37: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)

Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 39: France Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 40: France 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)

Table 41: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 42: Germany Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 43: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Italy Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 46: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)

Table 47: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Space

Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar,

Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 48: UK Historic Review for Space Propulsion by Propulsion

Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 49: UK 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear,

Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Space Propulsion

by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and

Other Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Space

Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Space Propulsion Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear,

Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Space Propulsion

by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types

for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 56: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Space Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear,

Solar, Electric and Other Propulsion Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 57: Rest of World Historic Review for Space Propulsion by

Propulsion Type - Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 58: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Space

Propulsion by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Chemical, Nuclear, Solar, Electric and Other

Propulsion Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

