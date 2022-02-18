Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market Opportunities to 2031: Growing Developments for Deep Space Exploration Programs

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Platform, End User, Material Type, Manufacturing Process, Propellant Tank and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global space-qualified propellant tank market is expected to reach $3,069.5 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.83% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

The rapid escalation of the production and launch of satellites is expected to be the major driving factor for the market. In addition, rising demand for building efficient propellant tanks at low cost are key drivers for the growth of the global space-qualified propellant tank market.

Market Report Coverage

Space-qualified Propellant TankMarket Segmentation

Platform: Satellite, Launch Vehicles

End User: Government and Military, Commercial

Material: Carbon Fiber, Aluminium and Titanium Alloys, Thermoset and Thermoplastic, Nanomaterials, Others

Manufacturing Process: Automated Fiber Placement (ATL/AFP), Compression Molding, Additive Manufacturing, Conventional Manufacturing, Others

Propellant Tank Type: Diaphragm Tanks, Propellant Management Devices, Helium, Nitrogen, and Xenon Tanks, Aluminium Alloy Tanks

Market Growth Drivers

Rapid Escalation of the Production and Launch of Satellites

Rising Research and Development Activities to Develop Cost-Efficient Propellant Tank for Satellites and Launch Vehicles

Market Challenges

High Cost Associated with Large Space-qualified Propellant Tank

Market Opportunities

Growing Developments for Deep Space Exploration Programs

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What are the futuristic trends in this market, and how is the market expected to change over the forecast years, 2021-2031?

What are the key drivers and challenges faced by the companies currently working in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

How is the space-qualified propellant tank market expected to grow during the forecast period 2021-2031?

What are the opportunities for the companies to expand their businesses in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

Which region is expected to lead the global space-qualified propellant tank market by 2031?

What are the key developmental strategies implemented by the key players to sustain in this highly competitive market?

What is the current and future revenue scenario of this market?

What is the competitive scenario of the key players in the global space-qualified propellant tank market?

What are the emerging technologies that the key companies are focusing on to increase their market share?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Markets

1.1 Industry Outlook

1.1.1 Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market: Overview

1.2 Current and Emerging Technological Trends

1.2.1 Air-Scooping Electric Propulsion

1.2.2 Reusable Propulsion System

1.3 Space-qualified Propellant Tank Manufacturers and Standards

1.4 New Space Business Scenario: An Emerging Opportunity for the Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market

1.5 Ongoing and Upcoming Projects

1.5.1 Eurostar NEO/JUICE Propellant Tank Demonstration

1.5.2 ASTRIS Mission

1.5.3 Composite Cryotank Technologies and Demonstration (CCTD)

1.6 Supply Chain Analysis

1.7 Business Dynamics

1.7.1 Business Drivers

1.7.1.1 Rapid Escalation of the Production and Launch of Satellites

1.7.1.2 Rising Research and Development Activities to Develop Cost-Efficient Propellant Tank for Satellites and Launch Vehicles

1.7.2 Business Challenges

1.7.2.1 High Cost Associated with Large Space-qualified Propellant Tank

1.7.3 Business Opportunities

1.7.3.1 Growing Developments for Deep Space Exploration Programs

1.8 Business Strategies

2 Application

2.1 Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market (by Platform)

2.2 Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market (by End User)

3 Products

3.1 Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market (by Material)

3.2 Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market (by Manufacturing Process)

3.3 Global Space-qualified Propellant Tank Market (by Propellant Tank Type)

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

Airbus S.A.S

Adam Works

Ariane Group

Busek Co Inc.

Cobham Mission System

Infinite Composites Technologies

IHI Aerospace Co.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Microcosm, Inc.

Moog Inc.

OHB SE

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Nammo AS

Peak Technology

Stelia Aerospace North America Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6ncas

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets