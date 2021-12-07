Global Space Tourism Market Report 2021-2030 - Customer Experience Influenced by Perception of Safety, Price, and Value Will Influence Service Provider Priorities

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Space Tourism Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the global sub-orbital and orbital space tourism market. It profiles key players and their current stage of technology development. The report assesses the opportunity for sub-orbital and orbital space tourism in terms of number of passengers (PAX) and revenue forecasts from 2021 to 2030.

The successful space flights conducted by Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin in July 2021 mark the beginning of commercial services for sub-orbital space tourism. Hundreds of people have pre-booked sub-orbital flights, which indicates demand for the service.

However, despite being operational, the actual demand that could materialize will depend on the ability of service providers to increase launch frequency and flight slot availability for customers. Balloon-based platforms are the closest to being operational in the short term. These players are targeting not only tourists but events, such as weddings, as well. In addition, the ticket price is lower than that of other launch platform options, thus increasing the total target market for these service providers.



In contrast, the key customers for orbital human spaceflights are governments as they continue to send astronauts to the international space station. Orbital space tourism will have fewer passengers due to the high ticket price of about $55 million.

SpaceX's launch of the first civilian crew marks the commercialization of orbital space tourism. Axiom Space has booked multiple flights for tourists and private astronauts that will take place in the next few years. Space Adventures, a space tourism broker, has purchased multiple flights on Soyuz (launch service provider).

Commercial space stations are the next opportunity with players such as Axiom Space, in which orbital assembly will focus on the development of orbiting platforms.

These platforms will encourage in-orbit research for scientists and engineers in the private sector. In addition, the opportunity for short-stay in-orbit tourism will increase opportunities for space transportation to serve space tourists.

KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED

What is the market opportunity size from 2021 to 2030?

Who are the key players operating in the market?

What technologies have these service providers developed?

What is the cost of a space tourism flight per passenger?

What is the market demand for orbital and sub-orbital flights in terms of PAX?

What is the current stage of development for these systems?

What are the key drivers and restraints for the space tourism market?

What are the top growth opportunities for players in this market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Space Tourism Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Space Tourism

Space Tourism - Scope of Analysis

Space Tourism Segmentation

Key Competitors for Space Tourism

Key Growth Metrics for Space Tourism

Growth Drivers for Space Tourism

Growth Restraints for Space Tourism

Forecast Assumptions, Space Tourism

PAX Forecast by Orbit for Space Tourism

PAX Forecast Analysis, Space Tourism

Revenue Forecast by Orbit for Space Tourism

Revenue Forecast Analysis, Space Tourism

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis, Space Tourism

Competitive Environment, Space Tourism

Company Profile - Blue Origin

Company Profile - Virgin Galactic

Company Profile - Space Perspective

Company Profile - Zero 2 Infinity

Company Profile - Bristol Spaceplanes

Company Profile - SpaceX

Company Profile - Roscosmos

Company Profile - Boeing

Company Profile - Space Adventures

Company Profile - Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC)

3. Growth Opportunity Universe, Space Tourism

Growth Opportunity 1 - Increased Flight Frequency to Meet Demand

Growth Opportunity 2 - Commercial Spaceports for Space Tourism Services

Growth Opportunity 3 - Commercial Space Stations for Orbital Space Tourism

