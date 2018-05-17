Global Spaceflight Market Report 2018: 2017 Top Trends & Launches for March-December, 2018

The study aims to cover the planned/announced space launches in 2018 while analysing the purpose, impacts, and opportunities related to the same.

The study is a forward looking analysis of what is expected to transpire in the space launch industry across commercial, government, and military launches, globally, focusing on the March-December, 2018 timeline.

This study will serve as the reference to the space industry stakeholders who will be interested in gauging the space industry developments over the rest of this year and their impact moving forward.



The study covers each announced launch along with a segmented analysis that will help understand the state of the space industry looking to transpire in 2018. Across 42 documented planned launches, the study covers the civilian and military segments of the space launch industry providing coverage of the remaining 3 quarters of 2018. The study also covers a brief snapshot of key space trends observed over 2017 along with the segmented classification of the planned launches.



The study also covers the key companies to watch out for, the growth opportunities these planned launches will end up creating and the key success factors relevant to these planned missions.



Research Scope

Launch wise discussion of all planned/announced launches from March-December, 2018

Stakeholders involved (operator, launch service provider)

Impact of the launches

As a forward-looking study covering scheduled space launches in 2018 (Mar-Dec), this will enable the readers get a pulse of the near future developments in the space industry in terms of new satellites to be launched, their purpose, and the opportunities they will create. With the space industry observing multiple disruptions across the value chain, the launch segment is now gaining prominence as it is looking to accommodate new launch systems across different services for diverse customer groups.



While the new technologies and business models are yet to be realized in the scheduled operational format, there is now a need to understand the current evolution of the launch market in terms of missions, payloads, and downstream objectives so that the future need for newer services can be better estimated. This study aims to enable the reader to get that perspective for the launch market.



Key Issues Addressed

What are the space launches scheduled between March and December, 2018?

What are the payloads to be launched in 2018 and what downstream services will they deliver moving forward?

What does that launch mean for the stakeholders within the space industry?

What will be the opportunities created by the space mission as a consequence, after it commences this year?

What are the key space missions and companies to look out for in 2018 and the related growth opportunities and success factors?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Space Industry in 2017-Top Trends Observed

Space Launches 2018-A Snapshot (March-December)

2. Announced Space Launches for 2018

Launch-NASA's GOES-S Weather Satellite (3rd March)

Launch-4 O3B's Broadband Satellites (6th March)

Launch-3 Astronauts (2 NASA & 1 Russian, 21st March)

Launch-Superbird-8 and Hylas-4 Satellites (21st March)

Launch-Blagovest-12L Satellite (22nd March)

Launch-10 Iridium Next Satellites (29th March)

Launch-Bangabandhu Satellite (30th March)

Launch-Chandrayaan-2 Lander-Orbiter (30th March)

Launch-Dragon CRS-14 (2nd April)

Launch-NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (16th April)

Launch-Air Force Space Command 11 (18th April)

Launch-ESA's Sentinel-3B (25th April)

Launch-US Air Force's Space Test Program-2 (30th April)

Launch-SES-12 Satellite (30th April)

Launch-Iridium Next & NASA's GRACE-FO (30th April)

Launch-Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft (1st May)

Launch-InSight Mars Lander (5th May)

Launch- Japan's Hayabusa-2 (1st June)

Hayabusa-2 (1st June) Launch-Soyuz Mission (NASA/ESA/Russian Astronauts) (6th June)

Launch-Dragon CRS-15 (9th June)

Launch-Progress Cargo Delivery Ship (13th June)

Launch-NASA's Parker Solar Probe (31st July)

Launch-ESA's 4 Galileo Satellites (31st July)

Launch-Boeing's CST-100 Starliner (27th August)

Launch-SpaceX's Crew Dragon Spacecraft (27th August)

Launch-JAXA's H-II Transfer Vehicle-7 (27th August)

Launch-NASA's IceSat-2 Satellite (12th September)

Launch-Russian Soyuz (NASA/Russian Astronauts) (14th September)

Launch-US NRO's Classified US Spy Satellite (26th September)

Launch-ESA's Aeolus Satellite (26th September)

Launch-ESA & JAXA's BepiColombo Mission (5th October)

Launch-Russian Progress Cargo Delivery (11th October)

Launch-US Air Force's 4th AEHF Satellite (11th October)

Launch-10th Wideband Global SATCOM Satellite(1st November)

Launch-Cygnus Cargo Spacecraft (10th November)

Launch-Soyuz Crewed Spacecraft (15th November)

Launch-Dragon Spacecraft (16th November)

Launch-NASA's Ionospheric Connection Explorer (November-December)

Launch-Arabsat-6A (November-December)

Launch-GSAT-29 Satellite (November-December)

Launch-Chang'e-5 Mission (November-December)

Launch-Global Positioning System Satellite-III (November-December)

3. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in Space Launch Industry Ecosystem-2018

Growth Opportunity 1-Deep Space Missions

Growth Opportunity 2-Civilian & Military GNSS Missions

Growth Opportunity 3-Military EO/Comms Missions

Growth Opportunity 4-Civilian EO/Comms Missions

4 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

4. Conclusion

Legal Disclaimer

5. Appendix



