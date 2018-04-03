Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022 with CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS Dominating

The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022

This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global spare parts logistics market based on end-user such as automotive, electronics, industrial, and aerospace. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The automotive end-user segment accounted for the major share of service parts logistics market during 2017. This end-user will continue to lead the service parts logistics market due to the high requirement for spare parts as there are a large number of vehicles in use.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the service parts logistics market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rising popularity of the aerospace and automotive markets will drive the growth of the spare parts logistics market in the region.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global spare parts logistics market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global spare parts logistics market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global spare parts logistics market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global spare parts logistics market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global spare parts logistics market?



Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the spare parts logistics market

Automotive

Electronics

Industrial

Aerospace



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Global spare parts logistics market by automotive industry

Global spare parts logistics market by industrial sector

Global spare parts logistics market by aerospace industry

Global spare parts logistics market by electronics industry



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Global spare parts logistics market by geography

Regional comparison

Spare parts logistics market in APAC

Spare parts logistics market in EMEA

Spare parts logistics market in Americas

Market opportunity



PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Emerging electric vehicles expected to disrupt automotive aftermarket logistics

Blockchain technology to ease tracking and traceability in spare parts supply chain

3-D printing to transform supply chain of spare parts



PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Kuehne + Nagel

UPS



