Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022 with CEVA Logistics, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, Kuehne + Nagel & UPS Dominating

The "Global Spare Parts Logistics Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022
This market research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the global spare parts logistics market based on end-user such as automotive, electronics, industrial, and aerospace. The report also provides an analysis of the market based on geographic regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The automotive end-user segment accounted for the major share of service parts logistics market during 2017. This end-user will continue to lead the service parts logistics market due to the high requirement for spare parts as there are a large number of vehicles in use.
This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the service parts logistics market throughout the forecast period. Factors such as rising popularity of the aerospace and automotive markets will drive the growth of the spare parts logistics market in the region.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global spare parts logistics market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global spare parts logistics market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global spare parts logistics market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global spare parts logistics market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global spare parts logistics market?
Segmentation by end-user and analysis of the spare parts logistics market
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Industrial
- Aerospace
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
Global spare parts logistics market by automotive industry
Global spare parts logistics market by industrial sector
Global spare parts logistics market by aerospace industry
Global spare parts logistics market by electronics industry
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Global spare parts logistics market by geography
Regional comparison
Spare parts logistics market in APAC
Spare parts logistics market in EMEA
Spare parts logistics market in Americas
Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
Emerging electric vehicles expected to disrupt automotive aftermarket logistics
Blockchain technology to ease tracking and traceability in spare parts supply chain
3-D printing to transform supply chain of spare parts
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
CEVA Logistics
DB Schenker
Deutsche Post DHL Group
Kuehne + Nagel
UPS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sncc7j/global_spare?w=5
