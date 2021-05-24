Global Sparkling Water Market Report 2021-2028: Analysis & Forecasts, Consumer Trends, Factors on Buying Decision, Demographics, Consumer Product Adoption and Observations & Recommendations

DUBLIN, May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sparkling Water Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product, by Distribution Channel, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global sparkling water market size is expected to reach USD 76.95 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.6%

Over the past few years, the demand for packaged water has significantly grown across the globe owing to the rising demand for healthy drinking water and the declining availability of fresh, clean, and hygienic water.



Some of the biggest bottled water companies such as Nestle S.A., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo Inc., and Dr Pepper Snapple Group are promoting healthy water drinking through a number of product launches, including sparkling water. For instance, in March 2020, the Coca-Cola Company launched a new line of the sparkling water under the brand name 'AHA' in the U.S. market, which features various flavor infusions to cater to the changing consumer demand.



Sparkling water is often sourced from mineral springs and its effervescence is a result of naturally occurring gases in some cases. Thus, the natural/mineral segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% share in 2020. The flavored caffeinated segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.



In March 2020, Caribou Coffee announced the launch of its new line of refreshing Caribou BOUsted Caffeinated Beverages. Caribou BOUsted is a delicious line of sparkling and blended caffeinated water and juice in a variety of fruit flavors and is available across the U.S. Lately, companies in the industry have been strengthening their distribution networks to enhance consumer reach.



Sparkling Water Market Report Highlights

The flavored natural/mineral and caffeinated sparkling water segment is expected to register a faster growth rate during forecast years as compared to the unflavored segment owing to the increasing launch of fruit-flavored drinks.

The online distribution channel is expected to register the fastest growth rate of 13.3% from 2021 to 2028.

North America dominated the market by accounting for over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the high product adoption in the region.

dominated the market by accounting for over 35.0% in 2020 owing to the high product adoption in the region. By product, the natural/mineral segment held the largest share of more than 60.0% in 2020.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Sparkling Water Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Impact of COVID-19 on the Sparkling Water Market

3.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.4.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.4.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.6. Business Environment Analysis

3.7. Roadmap of Sparkling Water Market

3.8. Market Entry Strategies



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Demographic Analysis

4.4. Consumer Product Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Sparkling Water Market: Product Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

5.2. Natural/Mineral Sparkling Water

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Flavored

5.2.3. Unflavored

5.3. Caffeinated Sparkling Water

5.3.2. Flavored

5.3.3. Unflavored



Chapter 6. Sparkling Water Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028

6.2. Hypermarket & Supermarket

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Convenience Stores

6.4. Online



Chapter 7. Sparkling Water Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2020 & 2028



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2020



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Talking Rain

Nestle

PepsiCo, Inc.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

The Coca-Cola Company

San Pellegrino S.P.A

Danone S.A.

Clear Cut Phocus

RHODIUS Mineralquellen und Getranke GmbH & Co. KG

National Beverage Corp.

Caribou Coffee Operating Company, Inc.

Northwest Coffee Supply

AQUA Carpatica

Volay Brands, LLC

Hiball

WakeWater Beverage Co.

Big Watt Coffee

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i706is

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

