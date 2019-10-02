Global Spatial Technology Solutions (GSTS) is named to Cleantech Group's New 50 to Watch List

HALIFAX, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - GSTS, an Artificial Intelligence company focused on the Maritime Domain, is included in the Cleantech Group's New 2019 50 to Watch List as one of the top companies tackling pressing global challenges with high-impact solutions.

The 50 to Watch is an annual list of the most promising early-stage private companies delivering high-impact solutions. The innovators on the list are creating new technologies and business models that could change every aspect of how we live; from what we eat to how we consume, from how we build our homes to how we travel.

"GSTS's selection for Cleantech Group's New 50 to Watch List is an honour as it validates the value our industry-leading decision-support solutions will bring to our customer's most critical business objectives," said Richard Kolacz, CEO of GSTS. "We are proud of our role in supporting a resource-efficient future and of the capability we are developing to substantially reduce emissions and fuel costs for shipping on a global scale. We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities with international users in the coming months."

"50 to Watch companies give their all to achieve profitable impact. They tackle pressing global challenges with creative pragmatism and dedication. Together, they form a roadmap to a more sustainable future," said Jules Besnainou, Director, Cleantech Group.

To arrive at the companies on the list, Cleantech Group put together a diverse panel of more than 20 early-stage innovation experts from five continents. The Expert Panel nominated the companies they were most impressed with, focusing on high-impact solutions. Next, those nominations were combined with Cleantech Group nominations and added to research on early-stage public awards. The resulting 500 nominations were put through qualitative and impact filters. All nominations were weighted according to their relevance, keeping a sectoral and geographical balance. The Expert Panel then reviewed and scored a shortlist of 140 companies to arrive at the final 50:

About GSTS

GSTS is a leader in Artificial Intelligence solutions for the maritime domain. Our solutions are designed to save lives, energy and the environment on a global scale through the use of innovative applications based on emerging data sets and analytics. Our solutions enable enhanced decision-based operations for civil, commercial and security agencies and industries. For more information, visit www.gsts.ca.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech® Group provides research, consulting and events to catalyze opportunities for sustainable growth powered by innovation. At every stage from initial strategy to final deals, we bring corporate change makers, investors, governments and stakeholders from across the ecosystem the access and customized support they need to thrive in a more digitized, de-carbonized and resource-efficient future.

