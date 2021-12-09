Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market (2021 to 2027) - Featuring 3M, Solvay and Bemis Among Others

DUBLIN, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty and high performance films are also defined as polymer films with transparent or opaque films. Polyesters, fluoropolymers, and polycarbonates are the basic raw materials which used for the production of specialty and high performance films. These films have unique features such as high chemical resistance, and excellent mechanical strength. Electrical and electronics, automotive, Packaging, and construction are the major end-users of specialty and high performance films. These films are gaining popularity across industries due to their high impact resistance, high resistance to chemicals, and high tensile strength.



Market Drivers

The increase in demand for packaged and frozen food in developed regions, due to expansion of end use industries is expected to drive the global specialty and high performance films market growth over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing demand for disposable food and beverage packaging like tetra pack products is anticipated to provide growth for the specialty and high performance films market. Rising population and increasing urbanization in emerging economies including Brazil, China, and the Middle East is expected to support the market growth.

Expansion of the flexible packaging industry due to the increase in demand for decorative interiors and Food & beverages will positively influence the market growth. The growing demand for specialty and high performance films as an insulator in the electrical & electronics industry will act as a key driver for market growth. Initiatives taken by key operating players to improve film strength, durability, and quality to meet the consumer demand as well as stringent specifications are expected to boost the market growth over the next few years.



Market Restraints

Stringent rules and regulations on the use of plastic materials along with the increase in environmental concerns are expected to hamper the global specialty and high performance films market growth during this forecast period. Also, fluctuations in the raw material prices may limit the market growth.



Market Segmentation

The Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market is segmented into Material type, and product type, and Region.



On the basis of material type market is segmented into Polyesters, fluoropolymers, and polycarbonates, and Others. Based on the product type market is segmented into Barrier Films, Decoration Films, Safety & Security Films, Microporous Films, and Others.



Also, the Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Players

Some of the key operating players in the Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market are 3M, Solvay S. A., Saint-Gobain, Raven Industries, Evonik Industries, Eastman Chemical Company, Dupont Teijin Films, Covestro, Bemis Company, Inc, American Durafilm, etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market, By Material Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type

5.2 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

5.3 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Material Type

5.3.1 Polyesters

5.3.2 Fluoropolymers

5.3.3 Polycarbonates

5.3.4 Others



6 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market, By Product Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

6.2 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Product Type

6.3 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

6.3.1 Barrier Films

6.3.2 Decoration Films

6.3.3 Safety & Security Films

6.3.4 Microporous Films

6.3.5 Others



7 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market, By Region

7.1 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.2 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Region

7.3 Global Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Region



8 North America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

8.3 North America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

8.4 North America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

8.4.1 U.S

8.4.2 Canada

8.4.3 Mexico



9 Europe Specialty and High Performance Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Europe Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

9.3 Europe Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

9.4 Europe Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.2 France

9.4.3 UK

9.4.4. Rest of Europe



10 Asia Pacific Specialty and High Performance Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Asia Pacific Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

10.3 Asia Pacific Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

10.4 Asia Pacific Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country

10.4.1 China

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 India

10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific



11 Latin America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Latin America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

11.3 Latin America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

11.4 Latin America Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country



12 Middle East Specialty and High Performance Films Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Middle East Specialty and High Performance Films Market Share Analysis, By Material Type

12.3 Middle East Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type

12.4 Middle East Specialty and High Performance Films Market Size and Forecast, By Country



13 Competitive Analysis

13.1 Competition Dashboard

13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

13.3 Key Development Strategies



14 Company Profiles

14.1 3M

14.1.1 Overview

14.1.2 Offerings

14.1.3 Key Financials

14.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.1.5 Key Market Developments

14.1.6 Key Strategies

14.2 Solvay S. A.

14.2.1 Overview

14.2.2 Offerings

14.2.3 Key Financials

14.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.2.5 Key Market Developments

14.2.6 Key Strategies

14.3 Saint-Gobain

14.3.1 Overview

14.3.2 Offerings

14.3.3 Key Financials

14.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.3.5 Key Market Developments

14.3.6 Key Strategies

14.4 Raven Industries

14.4.1 Overview

14.4.2 Offerings

14.4.3 Key Financials

14.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.4.5 Key Market Developments

14.4.6 Key Strategies

14.5 Evonik Industries

14.5.1 Overview

14.5.2 Offerings

14.5.3 Key Financials

14.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.5.5 Key Market Developments

14.5.6 Key Strategies

14.6 Eastman Chemical Company

14.6.1 Overview

14.6.2 Offerings

14.6.3 Key Financials

14.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.6.5 Key Market Developments

14.6.6 Key Strategies

14.7 Dupont Teijin Films

14.7.1 Overview

14.7.2 Offerings

14.7.3 Key Financials

14.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.7.5 Key Market Developments

14.7.6 Key Strategies

14.8 Covestro

14.8.1 Overview

14.8.2 Offerings

14.8.3 Key Financials

14.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.8.5 Key Market Developments

14.8.6 Key Strategies

14.9 Bemis Company Inc

14.9.1 Overview

14.9.2 Offerings

14.9.3 Key Financials

14.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.9.5 Key Market Developments

14.9.6 Key Strategies

14.10 American Durafilm

14.10.1 Overview

14.10.2 Offerings

14.10.3 Key Financials

14.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

14.10.5 Key Market Developments

14.10.6 Key Strategies



