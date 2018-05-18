Global Specialty Cheese Manufacturer Savencia Fromage & Dairy Joins Forces with Rogue Creamery

NEW HOLLAND, Pa., May 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Savencia Fromage & Dairy, a global specialty cheese manufacturer, is proud to announce that Rogue Creamery will become a part of Savencia Fromage & Dairy effective yesterday.
Rogue Creamery is a pioneer artisan cheese maker specializing in blue cheese. It was established in Central Point Oregon in 1933. This iconic cheese brand has won over 40 awards both nationally and internationally.
Rogue Creamery will continue to operate as a separate Public Benefit Corporation and David Gremmels will remain as President.
"We are excited to join the Savencia family which offers great opportunities to further fuel our growth," said David Gremmels. "Our commitment to Organic cheese of uncompromising quality will remain unchanged. Savencia shares our appreciation for a strong family-based culture, and they are experts in our craft. This partnership will allow us to increase our impact on the community, one wheel of cheese at a time."
"Rogue will strengthen our leadership in specialty cheeses and perfectly complement our high-end portfolio of award winning cheeses like Dorothy's, St. André, Etorki, and the world champion Esquirrou," said Dominique Huth, CEO of Savencia Cheese USA.
Savencia Fromage & Dairy is a company in the tradition of its founding family, with over 19,000 employees in 29 countries. SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is a leading global milk processor, the N° 2 French cheese group and N° 4 worldwide, with net sales of €4.4 billion. Focusing on cheese and other dairy specialties, SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group listed with Euronext, Paris.
Contact: Sebastien LEHEMBRE, Senior Brand Manager, Savencia Fromage & Dairy
Email: sebastien.lehembre@savenciacheeseusa.com
Phone: 201-825-1023
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-specialty-cheese-manufacturer-savencia-fromage--dairy-announces-acquisition-of-rogue-creamery-300650676.html
SOURCE Savencia Fromage & Dairy
