Global Specialty Cheese Manufacturer Savencia Fromage & Dairy Joins Forces with Rogue Creamery

Rogue Creamery will continue to operate as a separate Public Benefit Corporation and David Gremmels will remain as President.

"We are excited to join the Savencia family which offers great opportunities to further fuel our growth," said David Gremmels. "Our commitment to Organic cheese of uncompromising quality will remain unchanged. Savencia shares our appreciation for a strong family-based culture, and they are experts in our craft. This partnership will allow us to increase our impact on the community, one wheel of cheese at a time."

"Rogue will strengthen our leadership in specialty cheeses and perfectly complement our high-end portfolio of award winning cheeses like Dorothy's, St. André, Etorki, and the world champion Esquirrou," said Dominique Huth, CEO of Savencia Cheese USA.

Savencia Fromage & Dairy is a company in the tradition of its founding family, with over 19,000 employees in 29 countries. SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is a leading global milk processor, the N° 2 French cheese group and N° 4 worldwide, with net sales of €4.4 billion. Focusing on cheese and other dairy specialties, SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy is an independent family group listed with Euronext, Paris.

