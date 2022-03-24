Global Specialty Chemicals Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Mar 24, 2022, 13:45 ET
DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global specialty chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. These chemicals are also known as specialties or effect chemicals and are widely utilized as ingredients in finished products to improve the manufacturing process. These chemicals can be single-chemical entities or formulations producing high-value chemicals, which are used in products vital to consumers. As compared to commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals are produced in lesser volumes. Consequently, they find applications in a wide range of industry verticals, such as chemicals, agriculture, automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B).
The escalating demand for high-performance and function-specific chemicals across different end use industries, such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, personal care and cosmetics, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the specialty chemicals market.
Apart from this, the rising concerns about the harmful effects of conventional chemicals on the environment have led to an increase in the demand for user- and environment-friendly specialty chemicals. As a result, leading players are focusing on the development and marketing of specialty chemicals in these variants to expand their product portfolio and improve their overall sales. These players are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to provide innovative and custom-made specialty chemicals for target applications.
However, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the consequent imposition of lockdowns by governing authorities of various countries and temporary closure of various manufacturing units, the market has been adversely impacted. It will experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global specialty chemicals market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), Huntsman Corporation Solvay S.A. and The Dow Chemical Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global specialty chemicals market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global specialty chemicals market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global specialty chemicals market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Specialty Chemicals Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
7 Market Breakup by Region
8 SWOT Analysis
9 Value Chain Analysis
10 Porters Five Forces Analysis
11 Price Analysis
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Market Structure
12.2 Key Players
12.3 Profiles of Key Players
