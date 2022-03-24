Global Specialty Chemicals Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global specialty chemicals market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. These chemicals are also known as specialties or effect chemicals and are widely utilized as ingredients in finished products to improve the manufacturing process. These chemicals can be single-chemical entities or formulations producing high-value chemicals, which are used in products vital to consumers. As compared to commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals are produced in lesser volumes. Consequently, they find applications in a wide range of industry verticals, such as chemicals, agriculture, automotive, aerospace, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage (F&B).



The escalating demand for high-performance and function-specific chemicals across different end use industries, such as oil and gas, pulp and paper, personal care and cosmetics, represents one of the significant factors propelling the growth of the specialty chemicals market.

Apart from this, the rising concerns about the harmful effects of conventional chemicals on the environment have led to an increase in the demand for user- and environment-friendly specialty chemicals. As a result, leading players are focusing on the development and marketing of specialty chemicals in these variants to expand their product portfolio and improve their overall sales. These players are also investing in research and development (R&D) activities to provide innovative and custom-made specialty chemicals for target applications.

However, with the sudden outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the consequent imposition of lockdowns by governing authorities of various countries and temporary closure of various manufacturing units, the market has been adversely impacted. It will experience growth once lockdown restrictions are relaxed. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global specialty chemicals market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Akzo Nobel N.V., Albemarle Corporation, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Bayer AG, Clariant AG, Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung), Huntsman Corporation Solvay S.A. and The Dow Chemical Company.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Specialty Chemicals Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Agrochemicals

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polymer Additives

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Construction Chemicals

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Water Treatment Chemicals

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Oil field Chemicals

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Food Additives

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Surfactants

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

6.8 Electronic Chemicals

6.8.1 Market Trends

6.8.2 Market Forecast

6.9 Specialty Polymers

6.9.1 Market Trends

6.9.2 Market Forecast

6.10 Others

6.10.1 Market Trends

6.10.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Region



8 SWOT Analysis



9 Value Chain Analysis



10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11 Price Analysis



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Structure

12.2 Key Players

12.3 Profiles of Key Players

12.3.1 Akzo Nobel N.V.

12.3.1.1 Company Overview

12.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.1.3 Financials

12.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.2 Albemarle Corporation

12.3.2.1 Company Overview

12.3.2.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.2.3 Financials

12.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.3 Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

12.3.3.1 Company Overview

12.3.3.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.3.3 Financials

12.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.4 BASF SE

12.3.4.1 Company Overview

12.3.4.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.4.3 Financials

12.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.5 Bayer AG

12.3.5.1 Company Overview

12.3.5.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.5.3 Financials

12.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Clariant AG

12.3.6.1 Company Overview

12.3.6.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis

12.3.7 Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

12.3.7.1 Company Overview

12.3.7.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.7.3 Financials

12.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.8 Huntsman Corporation

12.3.8.1 Company Overview

12.3.8.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.8.3 Financials

12.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.9 Solvay S.A.

12.3.9.1 Company Overview

12.3.9.2 Product Portfolio

12.3.9.3 Financials

12.3.9.4 SWOT Analysis

12.3.10 The Dow Chemical Company

12.3.10.1 Company Overview

12.3.10.2 Product Portfolio

