Global Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis 2023-2028: Expanding Global Markets and Emerging Economies - Opportunities in Green & Sustainable Specialty Chemicals

DUBLIN, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Specialty Chemicals Market by Type (Plasticizers, Water-Based, Coagulants and Flocculants, Scale Inhibitors), Application (Paper and Packaging, Automotive, Consumer Goods, Construction), and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The specialty chemicals market is estimated to grow from USD 272.6 billion in 2022 to USD 364.8 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0%

Innovation and technological development are the key factors in the market growth for specialty chemicals. Creative ideas and ongoing development of new technologies has made it easy for manufacturers to provide advanced specialty chemicals with superior properties.

These developments provide new opportunities for product creation and also the ability to meet the changing consumer preference. The manufacturers majorly focus on R&D investments to investigate novel materials, chemical processes, and formulations. Modern equipments like computer modelling, AI (artificial intelligence), and high-throughput screening helps researchers to analyze huge datasets, simulate chemical processes, and more correctly forecast material properties.

Corrosion Inhibitor is expected to be the fastest-growing type of the water treatment chemicals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

As infrastructure development continues, there is an increasing need for effective water treatment solutions. In order to prevent corrosion of metal parts and pipelines used in water distribution systems, industrial cooling systems, and boilers, corrosion inhibitors are essential.

The growing demand for corrosion-resistant materials and the need to extend the lifespan of water infrastructure contribute to the demand for corrosion inhibitors across the globe. Overall, the demand for corrosion inhibitors in water treatment chemicals is driven by the need to protect water infrastructure, ensure water quality, comply with regulations, and achieve sustainable and efficient water treatment practices.

The need for efficient corrosion inhibitors is anticipated to increase as businesses and governments continue to place a high priority on water treatment and corrosion control.

Industrial is expected to be the fastest-growing application of the Water treatment chemicals market, in terms of value, during the forecast period

Water from many different sources, such as rivers, lakes, groundwater, and municipal supplies, is frequently used in industrial facilities. These water sources can have a wide range of pollutants, composition, and quality.

In order to adapt the water for particular industrial processes, water treatment chemicals are used to solve issues such suspended particles, organic matter, bacteria, scale formation, and corrosion.

North America is projected to be the fastest growing region, in terms of value, during the forecast period in the water treatment chemicals market

These industries require water treatment solutions to satisfy their unique process needs, manage scale and fouling, stop corrosion, and guarantee dependable and efficient equipment and system performance. The demand for water treatment chemicals in North America is expected to increase as industries continue to grow, regulations become more stringent, water infrastructure requires maintenance and upgrades, and sustainable water treatment practices gain prominence.

Competitive landscape

The key players profiled in the report include BASF SE (Germany), DOW Inc. (US), Nouryon (The Netherlands), LANXESS AG (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Solvay S.A. (Belgium), and Arkema (France).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand from End-Use Industries

Innovation and Technological Advancements

Expanding Global Markets and Emerging Economies

Restraints

Government and Environmental Regulations

Opportunities

Green & Sustainable Specialty Chemicals

Growing Demand for Specialty Chemicals in Personal Care and Cosmetics Industry

Challenges

Volatile Raw Material Prices and Supply Chain Risks

Industry Trends

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials

Manufacturing of Specialty Chemicals

Distribution Networks

End-Use Industries

Technology Analysis

Advanced Materials and Nanotechnology

Case Study Analysis

Case Study on Lanxess Ag

Company Profiles: Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, Analyst's View

Major Players

BASF Se

Dow Inc.

Nouryon

Lanxess Ag

Evonik Industries Ag

Huntsman Corporation

Covestro Ag

Clariant Ag

Solvay Sa

Arkema

Other Key Players

Albemarle Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Wacker Chemie Ag

Ecolab Inc

Linde plc

Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

3M Company

Company The Lubrizol Corporation

Croda International plc

Lonza

H.B. Fuller

Baker Hughes

Adeka Corporation

