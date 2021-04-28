Global Specialty Chemicals Market Overview, 2017-2020 & 2021-2026: Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option / Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms / Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages /

DUBLIN, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Specialty Chemicals - A Global Market Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report reviews, analyzes and projects the global Specialty Chemicals market for the period 2017-2026 in terms of value in US$; and the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) projected from 2020 through 2026. The report focuses on COVID-19 impact on the market with concentrating on YOY growth rates for 2019-2020.

Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on Specialty Chemicals market was moderate and the demand declined by about 1% y-o-y in 2020 compared to 2019. All major regions witnessed the negative growth around 2% in 2020, while Asia-Pacific withstand a slight growth of about 1%.

The evolutionary nature of the Specialty Chemicals business has meant that the traditionally dominant regions of North America, Europe and Japan have made way for fast growth in emerging Asian, South America and Middle Eastern & African economies. Asia-Pacific, in fact, is estimated as the largest, as also the fastest growing, global market for Specialty Chemicals.

This growth can be attributed to rapid industrialization, improved standards of living in several developing regions, discernible shift in the global chemical industry's center of gravity towards the Middle East due to the abundant availability of cheap petrochemical feedstocks and Asian markets offering cheap labor coupled with fast economic growth.

Research Findings & Coverage

This global market research report on Specialty Chemicals analyzes the market with respect to chemical type

Specialty Chemicals market size is estimated/projected in this report by chemical type across all major regions/countries

Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms

Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages

Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency

Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option

Key business trends focusing on product innovations/developments, M&As, JVs and other recent industry developments

Major companies profiled - 61

The industry guide includes the contact details for 240 companies

Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Product Outline

1.1.1 Adhesives & Sealants

1.1.2 Agrochemicals

1.1.3 Catalysts

1.1.4 Construction Chemicals

1.1.5 Electronic Chemicals

1.1.6 Engineering Thermoplastics

1.1.7 Nutraceutical Ingredients

1.1.8 Paints & Coatings

1.1.9 Specialty Films

1.1.10 Water Treatment Chemicals

1.1.11 Other Specialty Chemicals

2. KEY MARKET TRENDS

2.1 Specialty Chemical Companies Take to Adopting Digital Platforms

2.2 Specialty Chemicals Sector Earmarks Funds for COVID-19 Stimulus Packages

2.3 Specialty Chemicals Assisting FMCG Companies in Being Sustainable

2.4 Specialty Chemicals Market Shaped by Environmental Legislations and Efficiency

2.5 Digital Lab Notebook Software Helps Specialty Chemical Producers in Staying Competitive

2.6 Smart Coatings Now a "Smart" Option

2.7 Specialty Chemicals a Key Component of the Automotive Industry

3. KEY GLOBAL PLAYERS

4. KEY BUSINESS TRENDS

5. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Global Specialty Chemicals Market Overview by Chemical Type

5.2 Global Special Chemical Type Market Overview by Geographic Region

5.2.1 Adhesives & Sealants

5.2.1.1 Demand for Specialty Adhesives & Sealants Rides on Performance

5.2.2 Agrochemicals

5.2.2.1 Food Security Issues to Navigate Demand for Agrochemicals

5.2.3 Catalysts

5.2.3.1 Catalysts Market Shaped by Environmental Concerns, Petroleum Industry and Chemical Manufacturing

5.2.4 Construction Chemicals

5.2.4.1 Construction Chemicals Demand Being Propelled by Developing Economies

5.2.5 Electronic Chemicals

5.2.5.1 Asia's Dominance in Electronic Chemicals Leading Growth in Demand

5.2.6 Engineering Thermoplastics

5.2.6.1 Engineering Thermoplastics' Demand Growing as Replacements for Traditional Materials

5.2.7 Nutraceutical Ingredients

5.2.7.1 Rising Health Concerns Influencing Demand for Nutraceutical Ingredients

5.2.8 Paints & Coatings

5.2.8.1 Performance and Multitude of Applications Propel Specialty Coatings Market

5.2.9 Specialty Films

5.2.9.1 Demand for Specialty Films Associated with End-User Industry

5.2.10 Water Treatment Chemicals

5.2.10.1 Multiple Factors Stimulate Demand for Water Treatment Chemicals

5.2.11 Other Specialty Chemicals

PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

REGIONAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6. NORTH AMERICA

Major Market Players

3M Company ( United States )

) ADM ( United States )

) Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. ( United States )

) Albemarle Corporation ( United States )

) Ashland Global Holdings, Inc. ( United States )

) Baker Hughes Incorporated ( United States )

) BASF Corporation ( United States )

) Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. ( United States )

) Capital Resin Corporation ( United States )

) Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP ( United States )

) The Dow Chemical Company ( United States )

) Eastman Chemical Company ( United States )

) Ecolab, Inc. ( United States )

) Element Solutions Inc. ( United States )

) Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. ( United States )

) GEO Specialty Chemicals, Inc. ( United States )

) H.B. Fuller Company ( United States )

) Heraeus Epurio LLC ( United States )

) Hexion Inc. ( United States )

) Honeywell International, Inc. ( United States )

) Innospec, Inc. ( United States )

) Lanxess Corporation ( United States )

) PPG Industries, Inc. ( United States )

) Solenis LLC ( United States )

) The Lubrizol Corporation ( United States )

) W.R. Grace & Company ( United States )

7. EUROPE

Major Market Players

Akzo Nobel N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Altana AG ( Germany )

( ) Archroma Management LLC ( Switzerland )

) Arkema SA ( France )

) BASF SE ( Germany )

) Bayer AG ( Germany )

) Clariant AG ( Switzerland )

) Croda International PLC ( United Kingdom )

) Evonik Industries AG ( Germany )

) Heraeus Holding GmbH ( Germany )

) Honeywell Specialty Chemicals ( Germany )

) INEOS Group AG ( United Kingdom )

) Johnson Matthey PLC ( United Kingdom )

) Lanxess AG ( Germany )

( ) Lyondellbasell Industries N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) Novozymes A/S ( Denmark )

) Perstorp Holding AB ( Sweden )

) Sika AG ( Switzerland )

) Solvay SA ( Belgium )

) Wacker Chemie AG ( Germany )

8. ASIA-PACIFIC

Major Market Players

Arysta Lifescience Corporation ( Japan )

) Daicel Corporation ( Japan )

) Dorf-Ketal Chemicals India Private Limited ( India )

) Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. ( Japan )

) Nippon Chemical Industrial Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Pidilite Industries Ltd. ( India )

) Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) SRF Limited ( India )

) Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Toray Industries, Inc ( Japan )

9. SOUTH AMERICA

10. REST OF WORLD

Major Market Players

ICL Group Ltd. ( Israel )

) Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC) ( Saudi Arabia )

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. Rest Of World

PART D: ANNEXURE

